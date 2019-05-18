Mariachis Put the Margaritas on Ice with 12-2 Win

Mariachis 12 (22-21), Margaritas 2 (28-14) - Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, N.M.

AT THE DISH: With 14,222 in attendance and playing as the Mariachis de Nuevo México, the Isotopes offense came to life against the El Paso Margaritas (Chihuahuas). Brian Mundell continues to be red-hot at the plate, finishing the game 3-for-5 with three runs scored, two doubles and two RBI ... Yonathan Daza went 4-for-6 with a home run and three RBI, raising his average to .369 ... Pat Valaika connected on his ninth home run of the season, while also flying out to the warning track twice ... Josh Fuentes finished the day 3-for-4 with two RBI.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Mariachis starter Chi Chi Gonzalez earned the win after allowing one run over 6.0 innings on the mound. The right-hander struck out five and walked two ... DJ Johnson allowed one run on a solo home run in his inning of work while Sam Howard recorded two scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Mariachis are now 3-1 in 2019 as the Mariachis (2-0 at home) ... The Mariachis were retired in order once, in the eighth inning when El Paso had infielder Peter Van Gansen on the mound ... Nuevo México finished the game 7-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

ON DECK: El Paso Margaritas at Mariachis de Nuevo México, 1:35 p.m. MT, Isotopes Park ... Bark in the Park, presented By ProHeart 6 & Dasuquin Advanced ... Logo Baseballs presented by LoPour & Associates DDS.

PROBABLES: Chihuahuas: LHP Logan Allen (3-1, 4.99), Isotopes: RHP Peter Lambert (2-2, 5.80)

