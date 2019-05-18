Mariachis Put the Margaritas on Ice with 12-2 Win
May 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Mariachis 12 (22-21), Margaritas 2 (28-14) - Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, N.M.
AT THE DISH: With 14,222 in attendance and playing as the Mariachis de Nuevo México, the Isotopes offense came to life against the El Paso Margaritas (Chihuahuas). Brian Mundell continues to be red-hot at the plate, finishing the game 3-for-5 with three runs scored, two doubles and two RBI ... Yonathan Daza went 4-for-6 with a home run and three RBI, raising his average to .369 ... Pat Valaika connected on his ninth home run of the season, while also flying out to the warning track twice ... Josh Fuentes finished the day 3-for-4 with two RBI.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Mariachis starter Chi Chi Gonzalez earned the win after allowing one run over 6.0 innings on the mound. The right-hander struck out five and walked two ... DJ Johnson allowed one run on a solo home run in his inning of work while Sam Howard recorded two scoreless frames out of the bullpen.
TOPES TIDBITS: The Mariachis are now 3-1 in 2019 as the Mariachis (2-0 at home) ... The Mariachis were retired in order once, in the eighth inning when El Paso had infielder Peter Van Gansen on the mound ... Nuevo México finished the game 7-for-17 with runners in scoring position.
ON DECK: El Paso Margaritas at Mariachis de Nuevo México, 1:35 p.m. MT, Isotopes Park ... Bark in the Park, presented By ProHeart 6 & Dasuquin Advanced ... Logo Baseballs presented by LoPour & Associates DDS.
PROBABLES: Chihuahuas: LHP Logan Allen (3-1, 4.99), Isotopes: RHP Peter Lambert (2-2, 5.80)
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 18, 2019
- Aces Strap up Their Boots in Victory over Rainiers - Reno Aces
- Bishop Collects Two Hits But Rainiers Cannot Close Early Gap in Reno - Tacoma Rainiers
- Bees and Aviators Split Twin Bill - Salt Lake Bees
- Isotopes Overpower Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Ravelo Moves Hitting Streak to 13 in 6-4 Memphis Loss - Memphis Redbirds
- Mariachis Put the Margaritas on Ice with 12-2 Win - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Dodgers Ride Early Lead to 7-6 Win Against Omaha - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Oklahoma City Holds off Omaha 7-6 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Another Night, Another Late Rally for the Missions - San Antonio Missions
- Round Rock Bested by Nashville 6-3 - Round Rock Express
- Home Runs Lift Sounds over Express - Nashville Sounds
- River Cats Game Postponed - Sacramento River Cats
- Sacramento at Fresno Postponed - Fresno Grizzlies
- Aces to Host 4 Millionth Fan at Greater Nevada Field Sunday, May 19 - Reno Aces
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Memphis Redbirds - San Antonio Missions
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (14-26) vs. Round Rock Express (25-15) - Nashville Sounds
- I-Cubs and Baby Cakes Postponed, Play Twin Bill Sunday - Iowa Cubs
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (21-20) at San Antonio Missions (24-17) - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 18, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Reno Aces Game Notes - Reno Aces
- Making Progress in a Rehabilitation Start - San Antonio Missions
- Kieboom's 3-Run Walk-Off HR Splits Fresno DH with Sacramento - Fresno Grizzlies
- Aces Beat the Rainiers 7-6 in Walk-Off Fashion - Reno Aces
- River Cats split Friday night doubleheader with Grizzlies - Sacramento River Cats
- Rainiers Build Early Lead, Lose on Walk-Off in Reno - Tacoma Rainiers
- Vosler Leads Charge in Chihuahuas' Hit Parade - El Paso Chihuahuas
- El Paso Downs Albuquerque, 11-5 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Nashville Pops Round Rock 9-3 - Round Rock Express
- Jimmy Nelson Shines in Missions Victory - San Antonio Missions
- Storm Chasers Even Series in OKC with 11-9 Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Dillard's Arm, Cole's Bat Lead Sounds Past Express - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.