Albuquerque Postgame Notes: Isotopes Hold off Chihuahuas, 9-7

July 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - With the Isotopes leading, 7-2, entering the seventh inning, El Paso plated five runs over the next two frames to tie the game. However, Sterlin Thompson laced a two-run triple in the bottom of the eighth frame to send Albuquerque to a 9-7 win over the Chihuahuas Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes ended their season-long five-game losing streak. The victory also ends a three-game skid to El Paso.

-The Isotopes improve to 9-6 in series openers and 5-2 at home. The club has won two-straight series openers and five of their last six.

-The Isotopes swiped four bases on the night, tied for the most stolen bases in a game this season (also: April 24 at Reno).

-Albuquerque improves to 17-21 in games decided by two runs or fewer. The club has played four-straight games with a margin of two runs or fewer (1-3).

-Zack Agnos recorded his third save of the season with Albuquerque and the club's first since June 18 at Tacoma (Nick Anderson).

-The Isotopes left 11 runners on-base, the most in a contest since June 18 at Tacoma (10). It's the seventh time in 2025 with at least 11 left on-base (last: May 23 at Reno, 13).

-Albuquerque was hit-by-pitch three times, tying a season-high (four times; last: May 17 vs. Tacoma).

-Mike Brosseau belted two homers, the eighth multi-homer game allowed by the Isotopes in 2025 (last: Tyler Locklear, June 20 at Tacoma).

-Carson Palmquist twirled 5.2 innings of two-run ball while fanning seven. It's the fewest runs allowed by an Isotopes starter (min. 5.0 IP) since June 19 at Tacoma (Andrew Quezada, 5.0 innings, two runs). It was Palmquist's fifth game with at least seven punchouts at Triple-A.

-Keston Hiura went 1-for-3 with two walks, extending his on-base streak to 30 contests. During streak is slashing .336/.443/.682 with nine doubles, one triple, nine homers, 27 RBI, 15 walks and six hit-by-pitch. Has at least one hit in 26 of 30 games.

-Drew Romo went 3-for-4 with a career-high three doubles, a walk and an RBI. He's the first Isotopes to tally three doubles in a game since Alan Trejo on August 26, 2022, vs. Round Rock (ties the team record). It was his first three-hit game since August 9, 2024, at Sacramento.

-Zac Veen went 2-for-5 to extend his hit streak to nine games. During the stretch, he is slashing .472/.500/.750 with four doubles, two homers, six RBI and four multi-hit games. Raised batting average from .252 to .303 over streak. Over his last five games, is 13-for-22 with three doubles, one homer and three RBI.

-Sterlin Thompson connected on his sixth triple of the year and drove in two runs. Three of his six triples have come since June 21 at Tacoma.

-Braiden Ward made his Isotopes and Triple-A debut and went 2-for-3 with a stolen base.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 12:05 pm from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Anthony Molina while El Paso is slated to send Miguel Cienfuegos to the hill.







