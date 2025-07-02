Aces Shut out in Series Opener against River Cats

July 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Reno Aces (3-4, 40-42) struggled to get anything going on either side of the ball in an 8-0 shutout loss to the Sacramento River Cats (3-4, 39-43), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Tuesday night at Sutter Health Park.

Reno's offense was stifled, managing just four hits and one walk. Albert Almora Jr. led the way with two knocks. The veteran outfielder has impressed in his first three games with Reno, going 6-for-13 (.462) with two extra-base hits and an RBI since signing a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks.

Jorge Barrosa kept his hitting streak alive with a ninth-inning single, extending it to 23 games. The red-hot switch-hitter is batting .386 (39-for-101) over the stretch, with 10 extra-base hits and 22 RBI.

The Aces will aim to bounce back in Wednesday's matchup, with first pitch set for 6:45 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Albert Almora Jr: 2-for-4

Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-4

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.