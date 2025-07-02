Greater Nevada Field Set to Host Patriotic POPS at the Field and Patriotic Weekend this Week

July 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Greater Nevada Field is set to host the third annual Patriotic POPS at the Field as well as Patriotic Weekend with the Aces welcoming the Sacramento River Cats to downtown Reno this week. Individual Game tickets are currently on sale at RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

Special Events

Patriotic POPS at the Field

Thursday, July 3rd

The Reno Philharmonic is returning to Greater Nevada Field for the third annual Patriotic POPS at the Field, featuring a pre-show performance by Reno's own Eric Henry Anderson & Friends!

Visit https://www.milb.com/reno/events/pops for more information.

Independence Day Celebration, presented by Travel Nevada/2 News Nevada/KBUL:

Friday, July 4th

The best baseball day of the year! Enjoy July 4th at the ballpark featuring exclusive jerseys and hats, and our biggest fireworks show of the season!

Patriotic Weekend:

Friday, July 4th - Sunday, July 6th

Patriotic Weekend is back! Custom jerseys and hats will be worn on the field all weekend. Shop Independence Day-themed merchandise in our Team Shop.

Stay after the game on both Friday and Saturday for back-to-back nights of fireworks!

