Celebrate Independence Day Weekend at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

July 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - Celebrate Independence Day all weekend long with the Oklahoma City Comets at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the Comets play the Las Vegas Aviators Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The fun then continues next week with a promotion-packed six-game series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Tuesday, July 8 through Sunday, July 13 featuring Bluey Night and Western Heritage Night.

On Friday, July 4, enjoy America's pastime and patriotic festivities throughout the evening with postgame fireworks presented by Newcastle Casino to follow the Comets' 7:05 p.m. game against Las Vegas. Comets players and coaches will take the field wearing special "Stars and Stripes" hats that will be available for purchase in the Team Store.

Newly crowned Miss Oklahoma 2025 Tessa Dorrell, a former member of the Comets Space Squad, will throw out a ceremonial first pitch then serve as game host throughout the night dressed in a full pageant ensemble. Acapella Federation will perform the national anthem pregame, sing "God Bless America" during the game and then perform on the field postgame. The Sons of the American Revolution will present the colors for the national anthem in full colonial dress pregame. Additionally, a Comets mascot will be unveiled to make their Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark debut during the evening's events. This mascot is known as mascot Rover's best friend, and according to Comets lore, came to Oklahoma City from the dark side of the moon.

An online auction for Clubhouse Collectibles presented by The Oklahoman will take place Friday through Sunday at okccomets.com. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on game-used, game-worn, autographed memorabilia as the OKC Comets partner with The Oklahoman to provide resources to the Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools.

The festivities continue during Saturday's 7:05 p.m. game as 89ers Night and Jurassic Ballpark return to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with a postgame drone show featuring a patriotic theme. Players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history. Retro team mascots Abner 89er and Robo Niner will be on hand to entertain the crowd. The game presentation experience will immerse fans into a dinosaur-filled evening with dinosaurs roaming the concourse as well as with prehistoric-themed games and entertainment.

A special All-You-Can-Eat Night 4-Pack is available for Saturday night's game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The ticket package includes all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, four terrace tickets and four OKC Comets hats starting at $120.

Independence Day weekend wraps up with a 6:05 p.m. game between the Comets and Aviators on a Family Sunday, with pregame player autographs and postgame kids run the bases. Tulsa Drillers mascot Hornsby is scheduled to make an appearance at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during his Triple-A "call-up" from Double-A to lead kids onto the field to run the bases postgame.

The Comets then open a six-game home series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Tuesday, July 8 through Sunday, July 13 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark featuring several special promotions. First pitch times for the Comets' Tuesday through Saturday home games are set for 7:05 p.m., before the series then wraps up with a 1:05 p.m. game Sunday, July 13 leading into the Pacific Coast League All-Star Break.

Promotions for next week's series against Sugar Land include:

- Tuesday, July 8 (7:05 p.m.) - On $2 Tuesdays, $2 select beer, soda and bottled water will be available for purchase from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Select COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3.

- Thursday, July 10 (7:05 p.m.) - On College Thursdays, students with an .edu email address receive special rates on tickets purchased here.

- Friday, July 11 (7:05 p.m.) - On Western Heritage Night, a trick roper and stunt performer, Native American dancers and musical performances from the Oklahoma Opry will celebrate and highlight Oklahoma's multicultural influences and unique history. Fireworks presented by Devon Energy are scheduled to follow the game.

July 11 is also Toby Keith Night with a special ticket package available that features an OKC Comets-branded red Solo cup giveaway and a portion of each ticket sold using this link will help support Toby Keith's OK Kids Korral, a cost-free home away from home for children battling cancer and their families.

Groups of 10 or more can take part in a Braum's Friends and Family Night offer, featuring a game ticket, Comets hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $16 per person. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

Also on July 11, the INTEGRIS Health Home Run For Life series continues, featuring Oklahomans who have overcome medical hardships with the help of their families, physicians and health care professionals at INTEGRIS Health. These individuals mark the end of their battle against adversity with a celebratory lap around the bases during select games.

- Saturday, July 12 (7:05 p.m.) - On the first-ever Bluey Night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, special guests Bluey and Bingo will make their Bricktown debuts and be on hand for photo opportunities. The night is slated to feature Bluey-themed skits and games and the opportunity to meet both Bluey and Bingo. To ensure a photo opportunity with Bluey and Bingo, please purchase a VIP meet-and-greet option at okccomets.com. Without a VIP meet-and-greet ticket, guests will not be guaranteed to meet Bluey and Bingo as photos are first-come, first-served and not guaranteed during two general public meet-and-greets from 7:30-8 p.m. and 8:30-9 p.m. Saturday.

- Sunday, July 13 (1:05 p.m.) - On a Family Sunday, select Comets players will be available to sign autographs for fans on the concourse prior to the game's 1:05 p.m. first pitch. Following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, view the complete 2025 game and promotion schedule, or for additional information, please visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.