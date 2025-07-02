Matthews Extends Season-Best Hitting Streak in Space Cowboys Defeat

SUGAR LAND, TX - Although Brice Matthews pushed his hitting streak to 12 games, a new Sugar Land season high, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1-6, 40-42) dropped their series opener against the Round Rock Express (5-2, 39-43), 6-2, on Tuesday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

While Round Rock took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, RHP Aaron Brown (L, 2-10) limited the damage by stranding runners on the corners with one out. Brown struck out the side in the top of the second while marooning two runners.

Matthews extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a base knock back up the middle in the bottom of the first, but a double play ended the inning.

Zack Short led off the bottom of the third with his 13th double of the season and advanced to third on an error with two outs in the inning, but a strikeout left him on.

Alan Trejo hit a two-run homer in the top of the third before Richie Martin ripped a solo home run in the fourth as the Space Cowboys went behind, 4-0.

LHP Blake Weiman relieved Brown with one out in the fifth and dispatched all five batters he faced with two strikeouts.

Sugar Land loaded the bases with nobody out in the sixth as Kenedy Corona led off the frame with a single while Jesús Bastidas and Matthews drew a base on balls. With one out, Luis Castro whipped a two-RBI single to right, plating Corona and Bastidas, as the Space Cowboys cut their deficit in half, 4-2. Later in the inning, Bryan Lavastida drew a two-out walk to reload the bases, but a strikeout ended Sugar Land's opportunity.

Round Rock pushed back out to a four-run advantage with two runs in the top of the seventh as the Express led, 6-2.

Colin Barber began the seventh with a lead-off single before Corona swatted a base knock through the left side, his second hit of the game, putting two runners on with nobody out as the lineup flipped over. However, a double play and a flyout did not allow the Space Cowboys to score. In the eighth and ninth, Sugar Land was held off the board as the Space Cowboys fell in their series opener, 6-2.

NOTABLE:

- With a single and walk on Tuesday, Brice Matthews is 28-for-76 (.368) in his last 19 games with five doubles, three triples, three home runs, 15 RBI and 11 walks. Matthews currently has a 19-game on-base streak and a 12-game hitting streak, both the longest from a Space Cowboy in 2025.

- Jesús Bastidas extended his on-base streak to nine games with a walk and a run scored on Tuesday. Over his on-base streak, Bastidas is 12-for-39 (.308) with two doubles, a homer, eight RBI and seven runs scored.

- Luis Castro extended his on-base streak to 10 games by going 1-for-4 on Tuesday. During his streak, Castro has a double, two homers, nine RBI, six walks and seven runs scored. Castro had his third-hardest tracked ball of the season with Sugar Land on an 110.1 mph lineout in the fourth inning.

- Kenedy Corona is currently on a nine-game on-base streak, going 10-32 (.313) with two doubles, four RBI and four walks.

- Since being activated off the injured list, Blake Weiman has sat down eight of the nine batters he has faced with five strikeouts and no runs.

Game two of Sugar Land's series against Round Rock begins on Wednesday at 7:05 pm CT. RHP Tyler Ivey gets the ball for the Space Cowboys against LHP Kohl Drake. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







