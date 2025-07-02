Brice Matthews and Ray Gaither Named Astros Upper-Level Player and Pitcher for June

July 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Sugar Land Space Cowboys infielder Brice Matthews and RHP Ray Gaither have been named the Houston Astros Upper-Level Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month for June as announced by the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

Matthews slashed .306/.409/.551/.960 in 25 games in June with six doubles, three triples, four homers, 16 RBI, 15 runs scored and seven stolen bases. He led the Astros' organization in triples and total bases (54), ranked second in stolen bases, hits (30), batting average, on-base percentage and OPS while sitting third in slugging percentage (.551).

The Astros' top prospect finished June with an active 18-game on-base streak and an active 11-game hitting streak. Over his on-base streak, Matthews went 27-for-73 (.370) with five doubles, three triples, four home runs, 15 RBI, 10 walks and 20 runs scored. During his hitting streak, Matthews went 15-for-42 (.357/.449). On the year, Matthews is slashing .285/.403/.492/.895 in 67 games and ranks third in the Pacific Coast League in stolen bases (23), tied for third in triples (5), fifth in walks (47) and eighth in on-base percentage (.404).

Houston selected Matthews with the 28 th pick in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Nebraska and he is currently rated as the top prospect in their organization by MLB Pipeline. The infielder spent time at three different levels in 2024, topping out at Triple-A Sugar Land. Matthews started all three of the Space Cowboys' postseason games in 2024 and scored three runs in the Triple-A National Championship game, helping Sugar Land win their first Triple-A title in affiliated history. Matthews was one of two members in the Astros' organization to be selected for the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game and is the second Sugar Land position player to be named Upper-Level Player of the Month in 2025, joining Shay Whitcomb who was selected for April and May.

Gaither made 12 appearances in June and went 1-0 with a 0.63 ERA, allowing two runs, one earned, in 14.1 innings pitched with eight walks and 17 strikeouts. Gaither held opponents to a .157 opposing batting average while registering a 1.12 WHIP.

Gaither led the Astros' organization in games and did not allow an earned run in 11 of his 12 appearances during June. The Dallas Baptist University product struck out a season-high four batters while not allowing a run in 1.2 innings of work against the Sacramento River Cats on June 3. Gaither earned his first save of the year on June 22 against the Las Vegas Aviators by firing a scoreless ninth inning. On the year, Gaither holds a 3.20 ERA with a 1-1 record over 19.2 innings with 19 strikeouts and a .205 opposing batting average.

Houston signed Gaither as a non-drafted free agent on July 17, 2021 after pitching five seasons for Dallas Baptist. Gaither finished eighth in the Pacific Coast League in games during the 2024 season and received the win in Sugar Land's PCL Championship Game 2 victory over the Reno Aces on September 25, 2024. Gaither becomes the first Space Cowboy in 2025 to be named Astros Upper-Level Pitcher of the Month and the third Sugar Land hurler in affiliated history, joining RHP Logan VanWey and RHP Ryan Gusto who took home the honors in 2024.







