Ivey's Quality Start Keys Sugar Land to Wednesday Night Win

July 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - Behind RHP Tyler Ivey's (W, 2-6) quality start and seven combined hits with five RBI from the bottom of the order, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (2-6, 41-42) evened their series against the Round Rock Express (5-3, 39-44), with an 8-1 victory on Wednesday night at Constellation Field.

Ivey swiftly sat down the top of the Express' lineup in the first with a 1-2-3 frame on eight pitches and seven strikes. Ivey continued to work quickly in the second as he retired Round Rock in order on 11 pitches before hurling a perfect third.

Quincy Hamilton shot a base knock through the right side to lead off the bottom of the third and stole second with two outs but was left stranded.

Jon Singleton swatted a lead-off single in the bottom of the fourth before Collin Price drew a one-out walk. In the ensuing at-bat, Edwin Díaz drilled an RBI double past the third baseman as Sugar Land broke through, 1-0. Kenedy Corona plated Price and Díaz with a two-RBI double as the Space Cowboys pushed out to a 3-0 lead. Later in the inning, Corona took third on a wild pitch, and with two outs, Jesús Bastidas reached on an error, allowing Corona to touch home as Sugar Land scored four runs in the fourth to make it a 4-0 game.

Ivey marooned two Round Rock runners in scoring position in the top of the fourth with an inning-ending strikeout and fired a scoreless fifth for his fifth-straight scoreless inning.

The Express scored their first run in the top of the sixth with a bases-loaded walk with two outs, but Ivey limited the damage by punching out Aaron Zavala in his final frame of work. Ivey went 6.0 innings while scattering five hits and allowing only one run.

Díaz was hit by a pitch to lead off the home of the sixth, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and took third on a wild pitch. With one out in the inning, Hamilton flared an RBI single into left center, plating Díaz as the Space Cowboys regained their four-run advantage, 5-1. Later in the inning, Bastidas blasted a two-run homer to left, opening the game up for Sugar Land, 7-1.

Corona blooped a one-out single in the eighth, and in the next at-bat, Hamilton hammered an RBI double to the opposite field, his third hit of the game, as the Space Cowboys tacked on another run. RHP Luis Contreras closed out Sugar Land's win with a scoreless ninth as the Space Cowboys defeated Round Rock, 8-1.

NOTABLE:

- Tyler Ivey hurled his second quality start of 2025 with 6.0 innings of one-run ball on Wednesday. Ivey's first quality start in 2025 was May 18 against the Reno Aces. In two starts against Round Rock this year, Ivey has combined for 11.0 innings with only three earned runs, a 2.45 ERA.

- Jesús Bastidas extended his on-base streak to 10 games with a homer on Wednesday. Over his on-base streak, Bastidas is 13-for-44 (.295) with two doubles, two homers, 10 RBI and eight runs scored. Bastidas is one of five Space Cowboys with double-digit homers this season after blasting his 10 th on Wednesday.

- Luis Castro extended his on-base streak to 11 games by going 1-for-4 on Wednesday. During his streak, Castro has a double, two homers, nine RBI, six walks and seven runs scored.

- Kenedy Corona is currently on a 10-game on-base streak after his 2-for-3 night on Wednesday, going 12-35 (.343) with three doubles, six RBI and four walks.

- Quincy Hamilton recorded his first three-hit game of the season on Wednesday with a 3-for-4 game with a double, two RBI and a run scored. Hamilton's last three-hit night was July 20, 2024 against El Paso.

- Edwin Díaz has recorded a multi-hit game in three-straight contests with the Space Cowboys after a 2-for-3 game on Wednesday with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.

- Bryan Lavastida has recorded a hit in eight of his 11 games with Sugar Land this season, with multiple hits in three of them after a 2-for-4 night on Wednesday.

Sugar Land rounds out their three-game homestand on Thursday at 6:35 pm CT. RHP Jose Fleury makes his first-career start with the Space Cowboys against LHP Ty Blach.







July 2, 2025

