Brosseau Homers Twice in Tuesday Loss

July 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas started their six-game road trip with a 9-7 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. The Chihuahuas trailed 7-2 in the seventh inning, came back to tie the score, but allowed two go-ahead runs in the bottom of the eighth.

El Paso third baseman Mike Brosseau went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs, becoming the first Chihuahuas player since Clay Dungan on June 20 to hit two homers in a game. It was the sixth multi-homer game by a Chihuahuas this player this year. Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and a walk. The double was his 28th of the season, which leads all Triple-A players. Second baseman Clay Dungan went 1-for-4 with a single and a walk to move his on-base streak to 15 games.

Manuel Castro pitched 1.1 scoreless innings in his second Triple-A relief appearance with the Chihuahuas. Albuquerque catcher Drew Romo went 3-for-4 with three doubles and two RBIs, becoming the first Isotopes player to hit three doubles in a game since Alan Trejo on August 26, 2022 vs. Round Rock. The Chihuahuas left 13 runners on base in the loss.

Team Records: El Paso (43-39, 5-2), Albuquerque (33-48, 2-5)

Next Game: Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. El Paso LHP Miguel Cienfuegos (0-1, 4.76) vs. Albuquerque RHP Anthony Molina (2-5, 7.79). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







