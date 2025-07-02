OKC Comets Game Notes - July 2, 2025

July 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (4-3/50-32) at Las Vegas Aviators (6-1/55-27)

Game #83 of 150/Second Half #8 of 75/Road #41 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Kyle Funkhouser (1-1, 10.80) vs. LV-RHP Mason Barnett (5-1, 5.79)

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 | Las Vegas Ballpark | Las Vegas, Nev. | 9:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets and Las Vegas Aviators continue their series at 9:05 p.m. CT at Las Vegas Ballpark with the Comets looking to even the series after the Aviators won Tuesday's series opener...The Comets are in the midst of a nine-game road trip and have lost back-to-back road games for just the second time this season and first time since May 14-15 in Round Rock.

Last Game: The Las Vegas Aviators scored eight runs in the first three innings and cruised the rest of the way during a 10-3 win over the Oklahoma City Comets Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Aviators scored one run in the first inning and two runs in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead. The Comets pulled back within one run in the third inning when Ryan Ward roped a two-run single. The positive momentum didn't last for long, as Las Vegas responded with five runs in the bottom of the third inning, including the final three runs with two outs. Esteury Ruiz homered in the top of the sixth inning, but again the OKC pitching staff could not prevent the Aviators from scoring in the bottom of the inning, as Las Vegas plated two runs to extend the lead to 10-3.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Kyle Funkhouser (1-1) makes his sixth appearance and fourth start with the Comets and second appearance of the season against the Aviators...Funkhouser last pitched 3.2 innings of bulk relief June 26 in Sacramento, following opener Edgardo Henriquez. Funkhouser was charged with one run and two hits, issued one walk and matched his season-high mark with four strikeouts...Prior to his last outing, Funkhouser had allowed 17 runs and 18 hits across 8.2 innings in his previous two games combined...He signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in late May after spending time with the Guerreros de Oaxaca of the Mexican League where he made seven appearances...Funkhouser missed the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and played five games with Double-A Frisco in the Texas Rangers organization in June 2023 between stints on the Injured List...Funkhouser was drafted by Detroit in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville and made 70 appearances with Detroit from 2020-21.

Against the Aviators: 2025: 4-3 2024: 8-4 All-time: 74-76 At LV: 44-39 The Aviators and Comets play six straight games against one another this week with the first three games at Las Vegas Ballpark and the final three games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Las Vegas won the PCL first-half title and owns an 18-3 record over their last 21 games and with wins in six straight games...The Comets won the first series of the season between the teams May 27-June 1, 4-2. James Outman collected 12 hits, including four homers, and 12 RBI. Alex Freeland and Ryan Ward also had 12 hits each, with Ward also hitting four home runs with four doubles...The two teams combined for 101 runs over the six-game series and hit a combined 23 home runs...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 8-4, including 7-2 in Las Vegas...OKC has now won back-to-back season series against the Aviators after going 0-4-2 in the previous six season series between the teams...Since the start of the 2023 season, OKC is 16-6 over the last 22 games at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Summer Dip: For the first time since June 3-4, the Comets have lost consecutive games and have lost back-to-back road games for the first time since May 14-15. It's also just the second time in the last 32 games OKC has lost on back-to-back days...Despite the dip, the Comets are 6-3 in their last nine games, 12-4 in their last 16 games, 13-5 in their last 18 games and 15-6 in their last 21 games...The Comets' 15 wins since June 7 are second-most in the PCL (behind Las Vegas' 18 wins) and are tied for fourth-most in Triple-A during the span...The Comets looks to avoid just their third three-game losing streak of the season tonight, previously done May 3-6 and May 18-21...The Comets own the league's best road record at 26-14 and are 10-5 over the last 15 road games with wins.

Cooling Down Period: The Comets' offense has been limited to three runs or less (5 R) in back-to-back games for the first time since May 9-11 when the Comets scored three runs or less in three straight games at home against Albuquerque (8 R). The Comets were last held to a total of five runs over a two-game span May 14-15 in Round Rock...Before Sunday's 6-2 loss in Sacramento, the Comets' offense scored a minimum of four runs in 26 of the previous 27 games (208 R)...Even with the recent blip, the Comets' offense has scored at least five runs in 24 of the last 32 games with at least seven runs in 20 of those games. Since May 25 (32 G), the Comets are slashing .306/.404/.515 with an average of 7.7 runs per game and 10.8 hits per game. During that time, they lead the Minors in runs (246), OBP, SLG and OPS (.919). They rank second with a .306 AVG and 52 homers and rank third with 347 hits...OKC batted .297 throughout June, marking the team's highest monthly batting average since April 2018 (.298).

Outta Sight: James Outman went 1-for-5 with a single Tuesday night, snapping his seven-game streak with an extra-base hit - tied for third-longest in the league this season - and 12-game streak with a run scored - the longest by any player in the PCL this season...However, Outman is now on an eight-game hitting streak, going 15-for-35 (.429) with four home runs, four doubles and 15 RBI. With a hit tonight, he can equal his longest hitting streak of the season at nine games (April 16-25)...Outman has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going 19-for-49 (.388) with 10 extra-base hits, 17 RBI and 15 runs and has reached base in 13 straight games...Among PCL season leaders, Outman ranks tied for first with 40 extra-base hits, second with 66 RBI, tied for second with 19 home runs - including eight in June - and third with 157 total bases.

Running with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double last night. He has now hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 14-for-34 (.412) with 10 RBI and 10 runs scored...Ruiz has hit four home runs in his last 12 games after hitting three home runs in his first 55 games of the season...Since May 31 (22 G), Ruiz is batting .333 (30x90) with 17 RBI and 22 runs scored...Ruiz has been held without a stolen base in back-to-back games, but paces the PCL with 39 stolen bases this season, including 38 with OKC following an early season trade. He is the third Oklahoma City player during the team's Dodgers affiliation (since 2015) to record 30 or more steals in a season. The most steals during the Dodgers affiliation is 40 by Drew Avans in 2022.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward went 2-for-4 with two RBI Tuesday night as he collected his team-leading 28th multi-hit game of the season and moved into a tie with James Outman for the team lead with his 17th multi-RBI game of the season...Ward paces the PCL with 20 home runs and 172 total bases this season, while his 62 runs scored are tied for second and his 65 RBI and 39 extra-base hits both rank third in the league.

Bumps on the Bump: After starting the current road trip by allowing only three runs and 12 hits over the first 26 innings, the Comets have now allowed 31 runs and 42 hits over the last 35 innings, with opponents batting .304 (42x138) with five home runs and a .362 clip with runners in scoring position (17x47). Across those 35 innings, opponents have rallied for at least three runs in five of them...Since May 20 (37 games), the Comets have allowed the fourth-most hits (374) and fifth-most runs (243) in the full-season Minors while posting a 6.50 ERA - third-highest in MiLB. OKC has allowed at least six runs in 24 of the 37 games, at least eight runs in 14 of 37 games and at least 10 runs in six of the 37 games, including last night...Yesterday the Comets walked at least nine batters for the second time in five games and third time in nine games.

Source Kode: Kody Hoese went 1-for-4 yesterday and has now hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games, going 21-for-55 (.382) with 10 RBI and 11 runs scored. He has reached base in a season-best 13 consecutive games - tied with James Outman for the longest current on-base streak by a Comets player...Following a stint on the IL, Hoese is batting .377 (26x69) since June 7 (17 G) with nine extra-base hits, 11 RBI and 13 runs scored.

Around the Horn: The Comets have lost back-to-back games by at least four runs for the second time this season and first time since May 20-21 at home against Sacramento (11-5 and 8-1)...In his first game back from a stint on the IL, Alex Freeland went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk. His 24 doubles this season are tied for second-most in the PCL.







