Las Vegas Breaks Game Open Early

July 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Las Vegas Aviators scored eight runs in the first three innings and cruised the rest of the way during a 10-3 win over the Oklahoma City Comets Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Aviators (6-1/55-27) scored one run in the first inning and two runs in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead. The Comets (4-3/50-32) pulled back within one run in the third inning when Ryan Ward roped a two-run single. The positive momentum didn't last for long, as Las Vegas responded with five runs in the bottom of the third inning, including the final three runs with two outs. Esteury Ruiz homered in the top of the sixth inning, but again the OKC pitching staff could not prevent the Aviators from scoring in the bottom of the inning, as Las Vegas plated two runs to extend the lead to 10-3

Of Note: -For the first time since June 3-4, the Comets have lost consecutive games. It's also only the second time all season OKC has lost consecutive road games, last done May 14-15 at Round Rock.

-OKC has been limited to three runs or less in each of the last two games after the offense scored a minimum of four runs in 26 of the previous 27 games.

-Esteury Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double and has now hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 14-for-34 (.412) with 10 RBI and 10 runs scored...Ruiz has hit four home runs in his last 12 games after hitting three home runs in his first 55 games of the season.

-Ryan Ward went 2-for-4 with two RBI. His 65 RBI this season rank third in the PCL.

-James Outman went 1-for-5 with a single, ending his seven-game streak with an extra-base hit and 12-game streak with a run scored - the longest by any player in the PCL this season...However, Outman is now on an eight-game hitting streak, going 15-for-35 (,429) during the stretch.

-Kody Hoese went 1-for-4 and has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games, going 21-for-55 (.382) with 10 RBI and 11 runs scored.

Next Up: The Comets look to rebound in Las Vegas at 9:05 p.m. CT Wednesday.







