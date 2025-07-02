Nine-Run Fourth Leads Albuquerque to Wednesday Win

July 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes scored nine runs in their 12-batter bottom of the fourth inning Wednesday afternoon and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 18-5 at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. The Isotopes have won the first two games of the series.

The nine runs matched El Paso's season high for most runs allowed in an inning. El Paso shortstop Clay Dungan went 2-for-5 to extend his on-base streak to 16 games. Designated hitter Yonathan Perlaza went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk and has reached base seven times in 10 plate appearances in the series. Perlaza's double was his 29th this year, which leads all Triple-A batters.

Right fielder Tim Locastro tied his season high with three hits Wednesday. The Chihuahuas made six errors Wednesday to set a team record for errors in a game.

Team Records: El Paso (43-40, 5-3), Albuquerque (34-48, 3-5)

Next Game: Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. El Paso LHP Wes Benjamin (3-4, 5.76) vs. Albuquerque RHP Ryan Feltner (MLB Rehab). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.