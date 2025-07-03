Aces Fall 3-1 to River Cats as Barrosa Pushes Hitting Streak to 24

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Reno Aces (3-5, 40-42) continued to scuffle at the plate, falling 3-1 to the Sacramento River Cats (4-4, 40-43), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Wednesday night at Sutter Health Park. Reno managed just five hits and struck out 17 times in the loss.

Jorge Barrosa extended his torrid hitting streak to 24 games with a single off Kai-Wei Teng in the fourth. The switch-hitting outfielder is batting .388 (40-for-103) during the stretch, with six doubles, a triple, three home runs, and 22 RBI.

Tristin English drove in the Aces' only run with an RBI double in the eighth, plating Connor Kaiser. The Georgia Tech product has been a steady force in Reno's lineup, slashing .329/.384/.518 with 21 doubles, seven home runs, and 53 RBI on the year.

Connor Kaiser doubled in the loss, pushing his on-base streak to 22 games. The versatile infielder has found his stride after a slow start, hitting .306 (19-for-62) with 11 extra-base hits, eight RBI, and 13 walks during the run.

Casey Kelly turned in a quality start despite taking the loss, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings while striking out three. The veteran righty has been dependable of late, recording a 3.60 ERA with 10 strikeouts and 10 walks across 20.0 innings over his last four outings.

The Aces will look to bounce back Thursday night, with first pitch against the River Cats set for 7:05 p.m.

Notable Aces:

Tristin English: 1-for-4, 1 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-2, 2 BB

Connor Kaiser: 1-for-3, 1 2B

