Tacoma Scores Nine Unanswered To Hand Bees 9-3 Loss on Wednesday Night

July 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, Wash. - The Salt Lake Bees dropped Wednesday nights contest to Tacoma 9-3 after the Rainiers scored nine unanswered behind a pair of homers as the Bees fall to 0-8 against Tacoma in 2025.

Tacoma Rainiers 9, Salt Lake Bees 3

WP: Casey Lawrence (2 - 2)

LP: Victor Mederos (5 - 4)

Game Summary

Salt Lake struck first in game two on Wednesday night using the long ball as Niko Kavadas and Kyren Paris delivered back-to-back jacks that put the Bees up 3-0 in the third.

Victor Mederos breezed through the first three innings hitless with a pair of strikeouts before running into trouble in the fourth. After a quick out to leadoff the inning, Tacoma strung together two singles and a walk before a hit-by-pitch brought in their first run. Victor Labrada, in just his ninth Triple-A at-bat, tied the game with a two-run single before the Rainiers added two more on a groundout and an error to cap a five-run frame and take a 5-3 lead.

Tacoma used the long ball to put the game away with a solo homer from Tyler Locklear in the fifth made it a three-run game before the dagger came from Harry Ford who blasted a three-run shot off Luke Murphy to make it 9-3 and cap off nine unanswered runs for the Rainiers.

Salt Lake had a runner reach in six different innings as Korey Holland provided a pair of leadoff singles but only came home once which was on the Kavadas homer. Salt Lake went down in order in the ninth falling 9-3 in game two.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped game two to fall to 32-50 on the year as both teams mustered up seven hits while the Bees were held to three runs in which they are 1-32 when scoring three or less.

Salt Lake pushes back to 0-8 against Tacoma in 2025, marking its longest single-season losing streak against the Rainiers since a nine-game skid in 2021. That stretch then extended to 10 consecutive losses with a defeat on Opening Day 2022.

Kyren Paris notched his fourth consecutive two-hit game going 2-for-4 with his fourth home run of the year. Paris tied his Triple-A career-high in homers that was set last season by going yard in two of the last three games. His home run on Wednesday travelled 446 feet giving him two of the top five furthest balls hit this season for Salt Lake while accumulating 945 feet of distance on his last two deep balls.

Victor Mederos worked a hitless three innings before Tacoma went off for five runs in the fourth that Mederos suffered his first loss on the bump after two consecutive wins. Mederos went six innings to give him three starts in a row with at least six while tying a season-high in runs allowed with six tabbing just three strikeouts.

Korey Holland went 2-for-4 with a run scored tabbing his second two-hit game against Tacoma this season (May 29) and his seventh total multi-hit game of the year. In his fifth game since returning on June 25 after not playing since June 6, Holland scored for the first time and added his second multi-hit game.

Niko Kavadas increased his team-lead in home runs with his 17th blast of the season, now two shy of tying his Triple-A career record while ranking fourth in the Pacific Coast League. Kavadas added his 14th multi-RBI game while reaching base in 19 of his last 20 and 49 of his last 53.

Matthew Lugo went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to six games in a row. Over his last 14 games since June 17, Lugo is batting .322 with the only game where he did not reach base came in Reno on June 25 while having 13 runs scored and nine RBI during that span to go along with a .900 OPS.

Up Next

The Bees and Rainiers will face off for the final game in Tacoma before coming to Salt Lake as Thursday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. MST as Dakota Hudson (4-4, 6.62) and Blas Castano (4-1, 4.05) take the mound at Cheney Stadium for game three.







