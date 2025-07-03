Comets Watch Lead Disappear, Rally in 10th

July 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







In a game filled with wild momentum swings on each side, the Oklahoma City Comets scored six runs in the 10th inning to defeat the Las Vegas Aviators, 13-7, Wednesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Comets led, 7-0, in the sixth inning and still led, 7-1 in the eighth inning before the Aviators charged back with four runs in the eighth inning and two runs in the ninth inning to tie the game. In extra innings, Justin Dean's bunt RBI single put the Comets (5-3/51-32) ahead and began a significant two-out rally. Two batters later, Alex Freeland hit a two-run single, and Ryan Ward followed with a three-run homer. The Comets led for most of the night, taking a 2-0 edge when Esteury Ruiz homered in the second inning. OKC then scored five runs in the sixth inning to make it 7-0. The Aviators (6-2/55-28) scored once in the sixth inning before scoring four times in the eighth inning, including home runs by Brennan Milone and Brett Harris. Down by two runs in the ninth inning, Las Vegas loaded the bases with none out on a hit by pitch and two walks. After one run scored on a fielder's choice, Logan Davidson tied the game with a RBI single. The Aviators were poised to win the game with the bases loaded and one out before Jack Little induced pop outs on consecutive pitches to send the game to extra innings.

Of Note: -After losing back-to-back games for the first time in nearly a month, the Comets avoided their first three-game losing streak since May 18-21. The Comets also avoided losing three straight games on the road for the first time this season.

-With Wednesday's wild win, the Comets improved to 5-3 in extra innings, including 2-3 on the road, with both victories in Las Vegas. It was also OKC's 17th last at-bat win of 2025.

-The Comets scored at least 13 runs for the third time in eight games during the current road trip...The Comets also have scored at least 11 runs four times during their eight games in Las Vegas this season.

-Esteury Ruiz homered for a second straight game and has now gone deep five times in his last 13 games after hitting three home runs in his first 55 games of the season...Ruiz went 2-for-4 and has now hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 16-for-38 (.422) with 12 RBI and 12 runs scored.

-Ryan Ward hit his league-leading 21st home run of the season with a three-run laser in the 10th inning. Ward has five RBI in the first two games this series and is now up to 68 RBI this season, surpassing teammate James Outman for second in the PCL.

-Kody Hoese went 1-for-4 with a RBI and has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, going 22-for-59 (.373) with 11 RBI and 12 runs scored.

-Justin Dean matched his season high with three hits, going 3-for-5 with a go-ahead RBI bunt single in the 10th inning, a stolen base and two runs scored.

Next Up: The Comets and Aviators play the rubber match of the three-game set in Las Vegas starting at 8:05 p.m. CT Thursday. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.