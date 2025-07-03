OKC Comets Game Notes - July 3, 2025

July 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (5-3/51-32) at Las Vegas Aviators (6-2/55-28)

Game #84 of 150/Second Half #9 of 75/Road #42 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 10.38) vs. LV-LHP Ken Waldichuk (0-0, 3.86)

Thursday, July 3, 2025 | Las Vegas Ballpark | Las Vegas, Nev. | 8:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets and Las Vegas Aviators play the rubber match of their current three-game set in Las Vegas at 8:05 p.m. CT. Following tonight's game, the teams shift to playing at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark starting tomorrow. The current series is tied, 1-1...The Comets also wrap up a nine-game road trip tonight and are 5-3 through the first eight games.

Last Game: In a game filled with wild momentum swings on each side, the Oklahoma City Comets scored six runs in the 10th inning to defeat the Las Vegas Aviators, 13-7, Wednesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Comets led, 7-0, in the sixth inning and still led, 7-1 in the eighth inning before the Aviators charged back with four runs in the eighth inning and two runs in the ninth inning to tie the game. In extra innings, Justin Dean's bunt RBI single put the Comets ahead and began a significant two-out rally. Two batters later, Alex Freeland hit a two-run single, and Ryan Ward followed with a three-run homer. The Comets led for most of the night, taking a 2-0 edge when Esteury Ruiz homered in the second inning. OKC then scored five runs in the sixth inning to make it 7-0. The Aviators scored once in the sixth inning before scoring four times in the eighth inning. Down by two runs in the ninth inning, Las Vegas loaded the bases and scored twice to even the score. The Aviators were poised to win the game with the bases loaded and one out before Jack Little induced pop outs on consecutive pitches to send the game to extra innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and 2024 MLB All-Star Tyler Glasnow is scheduled to continue his Major League Rehab Assignment and make his third start with OKC...Glasnow last pitched June 27 in Sacramento and was charged with five runs and seven hits over 2.1 innings with one hit batter, one walk and three strikeouts. He faced 15 batters, throwing 66 pitches (37 strikes), and only retired six of the 15...Glasnow began the rehab assignment June 22 at home against Round Rock. Over his first two games he has totaled 4.1 innings and allowed five runs and seven hits with four walks and four strikeouts while throwing 114 pitches...Glasnow made five starts with the Dodgers this season going 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 23 walks against 11 strikeouts and held opponents to a .185 BAA over 18.0 IP before landing on the 15-day Injured List April 28 with right shoulder inflammation and was transferred to the 60-day IL May 31...In his first season with the Dodgers in 2024, Glasnow was the team's Opening Day starter and went on to be named to his first MLB All-Star team. He went 9-6 with a 3.49 ERA over 22 starts (134.0 IP) with 168 K's and 35 walks in limited action due to stints on the IL...Glasnow came to the Dodgers in December 2023 via a trade with Tampa Bay that sent Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca to the Rays for Glasnow and Manuel Margot...He is in his 10th season in the Majors having spent time with Pittsburgh (2016-18), Tampa Bay (2018-23) and the Dodgers (2024-25).

Against the Aviators: 2025: 5-3 2024: 8-4 All-time: 75-76 At LV: 45-39 The Aviators and Comets play six straight games against one another this week with the first three games at Las Vegas Ballpark and the final three games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Las Vegas won the PCL first-half title and owns an 18-4 record over its last 22 games. The Aviators' six-game winning streak was snapped last night by the Comets...The Comets won the first series of the season between the teams May 27-June 1, 4-2. James Outman collected 12 hits, including four homers, and 12 RBI. Alex Freeland and Ryan Ward also had 12 hits each, with Ward also hitting four home runs with four doubles...The two teams combined for 101 runs over the six-game series and hit a combined 23 home runs...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 8-4, including 7-2 in Las Vegas...OKC has now won back-to-back season series against the Aviators after going 0-4-2 in the previous six season series between the teams...Since the start of the 2023 season, OKC is 17-6 over the last 23 games at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Heat Check: The Comets improved to 7-3 over the last 10 games with last night's extra-inning victory after the team had lost back-to-back games for the first time since June 3-4 and back-to-back road games for the first time since May 14-15...Oklahoma City is now 13-4 over the last 17 games and 16-6 in their last 22 games...The Comets' 16 wins since June 7 are second-most in the PCL behind Las Vegas' 18 wins and are tied for the second-most in Triple-A and tied for the third-most among all teams in the Minors during the span...The Comets own the league's best road record at 27-14 and are 11-5 over the last 16 road games.

Late Show: With Wednesday's wild win, the Comets improved to 5-3 in extra innings this season, including 2-3 on the road, with both victories coming in Las Vegas...Last night, the Comets also secured their 17th last at-bat win of 2025, improving to 17-12 in those games.

Getting Offensive: On Wednesday, the Comets scored at least 13 runs for the third time in eight games during the current road trip and the output came after being held to three runs or less (5 R) in back-to-back games for the first time since May 9-11 when the Comets scored three runs or less in three straight games against Albuquerque (8 R)...Last night, the Comets also scored at least 11 runs for the fourth time in their eight games in Las Vegas this season...The Comets' offense has now scored at least five runs in 25 of the last 33 games and at least seven runs in 21 of those games. Since May 25 (33 G), the Comets are slashing .306/.403/.513 with an average of 7.8 runs per game and 10.9 hits per game. During that time, they lead the full-season Minors in runs (259), OBP, SLG, OPS (.916) and rank second in AVG and hits (359) while being tied for second with 54 homers...The six-run rally in the 10th inning marked the 10th time this year the Comets scored six runs or more in one inning.

Running with Ruiz: Last night, Esteury Ruiz homered for a second straight game and has now gone deep five times in his last 13 games after hitting three home runs in his first 55 games of the season...Ruiz went 2-for-4 Wednesday and has now hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 16-for-38 (.422) with 12 RBI and 12 runs scored...Since May 31 (23 G), Ruiz is batting .340 (32x94) with 19 RBI and 24 runs scored...Ruiz paces the PCL with 39 stolen bases this season, including 38 with OKC following an early season trade. He is the third Oklahoma City player during the team's Dodgers affiliation (since 2015) to record 30 or more steals in a season.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward hit his league-leading 21st home run of the season with a three-run laser in the 10th inning last night. He is now tied with Lazaro Montes of the Mariners organization for the MiLB lead in dingers...Ward has five RBI in the first two games this series and six RBI over the last three games. He is up to 68 RBI this season, surpassing teammate James Outman for second in the PCL and just two RBI behind league leader Colby Thomas of Las Vegas (70 RBI), who is currently in the Majors with the Athletics. In addition to leading the league in home runs, Ward paces the PCL with 176 total bases and is tied for first with 40 extra-base hits and 63 runs scored...He set OKC's Bricktown-era career records for home runs and RBI this season and has 75 homers and 264 RBI in his OKC career (since 2023).

Bumps on the Bump: After starting the current road trip by allowing only three runs and 12 hits over the first 26 innings, the Comets have now allowed 38 runs and 49 hits over the last 45 innings, and opponents are batting .280 (49x175) with seven home runs and a .323 clip with RISP (20x62). Across those 45 innings, opponents have rallied for at least three runs in six of them, and the Comets have allowed four different innings of three-plus runs over the last 20 innings...Since May 20 (38 games), the Comets have allowed the fourth-most hits (381) and fifth-most runs (250) in the full-season Minors while posting a 6.49 ERA - fourth-highest in MiLB. OKC has allowed at least six runs in 25 of the 38 games...Yesterday the Comets walked at least eight batters for the third time in six games and fourth time in 10 games...The Comets also picked up their 28th blown save of the season - most in the Minors by five...The Comets have allowed at least two homers in three straight games for the second time this season, along with June 12-14.

Around the Horn: James Outman has hit safely in eight of the last nine games, going 15-for-38 (.395) with four home runs, four doubles and 16 RBI. He has scored at least one run in 13 of the last 14 games...Kody Hoese has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, going 22-for-59 (.373) with 11 RBI and 12 runs scored. He has reached base in a season-best 14 consecutive games - tied with James Outman for the longest current on-base streak by a Comets player...Justin Dean matched his season high with three hits Wednesday, going 3-for-5 with a go-ahead RBI bunt single in the 10th inning, a stolen base and two runs scored.







