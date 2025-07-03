Corona's Walk-Off Single Seals Sugar Land's Largest Comeback Win of the Year

July 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Trailing 6-0 after three and 6-3 in the ninth, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-6, 42-42) pulled off their largest-comeback win of the season over the Round Rock Express (5-4, 39-45) with a 7-6 extra-innings victory on Thursday night at Constellation Field. Thursday was Sugar Land's fourth walk-off win of the season and first in the second half.

Facing a 6-3 deficit heading into the bottom of the ninth, Kenedy Corona walked to lead off the frame, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch with nobody out. In the ensuing at-bat, Colin Barber took ball four and swiped second as the Space Cowboys' lineup flipped over. With two runners in scoring position, Jesús Bastidas clobbered a three-run homer to left off RHP Craig Kimbrel (BS, 1), tying the game at six as he homered in his second-straight game.

After Round Rock's bonus-runner moved to third base with one out in the inning, RHP Luis Contreras (W,1-2) induced a flyout to right and Barber threw out Alan Trejo trying to score from third to end the inning.

Quincy Hamilton, Sugar Land's bonus-runner, took third after Díaz flew out to begin the bottom of the 10th. With two outs in the inning, Corona shot a walk-off single to the opposite field, completing Sugar Land's 7-6 comeback win.

In the first, Round Rock took the lead with two solo homers and extended their lead to 6-0 with four runs in the second, including a three-run homer from Cody Freeman.

RHP Rhett Kouba recorded the final out of the second before stranding two runners in the top of the third.

Luis Castro led off the bottom of the fourth with a single and Jon Singleton drew a walk, putting two on with nobody out. With two gone in the inning, Collin Price flicked an RBI single into shallow left, scoring Castro. In the ensuing at-bat, Corona kept the inning alive with a walk before two runs came in to score on two errors during the same play as Sugar Land whittled down their deficit, 6-3.

Kouba posted a scoreless top of the fourth, sat Round Rock down in order in the fifth and picked up the first out of the sixth as he kept the Space Cowboys in the game by firing 3.2 innings of relief without allowing a run.

Sugar Land had two runners on with one out in the bottom of the fifth as Castro reached on a fielder's choice and Singleton took a walk in his second-straight inning, but a double play ended their threat.

LHP Blake Weiman relieved Kouba with one out in the top of the sixth and retired the final two batters of the inning to hold Round Rock off the board for the fourth-straight frame.

The Express put two on with one out in the top of the seventh, but RHP Jayden Murray marooned the runners by inducing a strikeout and a popout.

Murray flung another shutout inning in the eighth before RHP Nick Hernandez did not allow a run in the ninth.

NOTABLE:

- Sugar Land had their largest-comeback win of the season on Thursday night, overcoming a six-run deficit. Before tonight, the Space Cowboys' largest comeback of the year was May 14 against the Reno Aces with a five-run comeback win.

- Jesús Bastidas extended his on-base streak to 11 games with a homer on Thursday. Over his on-base streak, Bastidas is 14-for-49 (.286) with two doubles, three homers, 13 RBI and nine runs scored. Bastidas has homered in two-straight games after belting a two-run home run on Wednesday.

- Luis Castro extended his on-base streak to 12 games by going 1-for-5 on Thursday. During his streak, Castro has a double, two homers, nine RBI, six walks and eight runs scored.

- Rhett Kouba did not allow a run in 3.2 innings of relief on Thursday, his second-longest outing of the year and longest appearance without allowing a run.

- Jon Singleton had his first multi-walk game of 2025 with Sugar Land and is currently on a nine-game on-base streak with a homer, an RBI, seven walks and five runs scored.

- Kenedy Corona is currently on an 11-game on-base streak after his walk-off single on Thursday, going 13-38 (.342) with three doubles, seven RBI and six walks.

- Edwin Díaz has recorded a multi-hit game in four-straight contests with the Space Cowboys after a 2-for-5 game on Thursday with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Edwin Díaz is on a four-game hitting streak going 8-for-14 (.571) with a double, five RBI and five runs scored.

Sugar Land heads to Round Rock to begin a nine-game road trip on Friday at 7:15 pm CT. RHP Miguel Ullola gets the ball against Round Rock starter LHP Michael Plassmeyer. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.