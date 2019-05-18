Storm Chasers Even Series in OKC with 11-9 Win

May 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City - The Omaha Storm Chasers led early before scoring six runs over the fifth and sixth innings to overcome a deficit, then hung on for an 11-9 win in a back-and-forth game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Dodgers fought back from a 5-0 deficit to take a 6-5 lead in the fourth inning Friday before Omaha broke open the game with a combined six runs over the fifth and sixth innings. The Dodgers then scored three straight runs to cut Omaha's lead to two runs, but were unable to complete the comeback.

Omaha tied the five-game series, 1-1, with the win as an Oklahoma City opponent scored double-digit runs for the eighth time this season.

Omaha (19-22) quickly took a commanding lead in front of a sellout crowd of 9,620.

A RBI single by Cheslor Cuthbert with one out in the first inning gave the Storm Chasers a 1-0 lead. Omaha went on to load the bases and with two outs and Andrew Susac hit a grand slam out to right-center field for a 5-0 lead.

The Dodgers (13-26) then chipped away at Omaha's lead over the next three innings to come back and take the lead.

With one out in the bottom of the second inning, Cameron Perkins doubled then scored when Drew Jackson followed with a double to cut the Storm Chasers' lead to 5-1.

Zach Reks led off the bottom of the third inning with a walk and Will Smith followed with a two-run home run onto the Budweiser Deck in left field to cut Omaha's lead to 5-3. The home run was Smith's sixth homer of the season.

The Dodgers went on to score three runs in the fourth inning. A RBI double by Connor Joe to the wall in center field cut the Storm Chasers' lead to 5-4 in the fourth inning. Later with two outs, a RBI single later in the inning by Shane Peterson knotted the game, 5-5, before a RBI single by Perkins followed to put the Dodgers in front, 6-5.

The Storm Chasers then quickly regained the lead in their next at-bat via RBI doubles by Cuthbert and Bubba Starling for a 7-6 advantage in the fifth inning.

Omaha went on to add four more runs in the sixth inning. Omaha loaded the bases with one out when Erick Mejia grounded a double into right field to plate two runs to boost the Storm Chasers' lead to 9-6. The Storm Chasers added two more runs on a double into left field by Cuthbert for an 11-6 advantage.

In the sixth inning, Reks homered in his second straight game with the Dodgers to cut Omaha's lead to 11-7.

Perkins, who paced the Dodgers with three hits Friday, led off the seventh inning with a double and scored on Jackson's RBI single to cut Omaha's lead to 11-8. Jackson advanced to third base on an errant pickoff attempt by Omaha pitcher Ben Lively, then scored on a RBI single by Daniel Castro to cut the Storm Chasers' lead to two runs.

In his Triple-A debut, Dodgers starting pitcher Mitchell White (0-1) pitched 4.2 innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits with one walk and one strikeout and was charged with the loss.

Omaha starting pitcher Foster Griffin (4-1) was credited with the win, allowing six runs (three earned) and six hits over 5.0 innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

The series continues at 7:05 p.m. Saturday against Omaha at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

