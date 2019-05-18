Nashville Pops Round Rock 9-3

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Nashville Sounds (14-26) earned their first win over the Round Rock Express (25-15) since the beginning of April by a 9-3 final score on Friday night at Dell Dimond. The Sounds used 12 hits and three multi-run innings to start the weekend with a victory.

Round Rock RHP Cy Sneed (1-5, 6.30) suffered the loss after surrendering three runs on four hits in a 1.2 inning start. On the winning side, Sounds RHP Tim Dillard (2-2, 5.60) held the Express to two runs on nine hits and three punchouts in 5.0 innings pitched.

After a quiet first inning, the Sounds made their presence known as they drove in three runs before the Express defense could retire the second. Nashville SS Eli White worked a walk in the inning's first at-bat then advanced to third on a Jose Trevino base hit before scoring on a Hunter Cole RBI single. Sounds leadoff hitter LF Zack Granite then singled Trevino home, followed by Cole, who would eventually touch home after 3B Patrick Wisdom worked a bases-loaded walk.

Nashville widened the gap the next inning, starting with a White base hit. The next Sounds duo, Trevino and DH Chase d'Arnaud, each reached base on fielder's choice plays, setting up Cole for an RBI single that would plate White. For the second time this evening, a bases-loaded walk forced a Sounds batter home and extended the visitors lead to 5-0.

The E-Train finally found the scoreboard in the home half of the third, as SS Alex De Goti crushed a leadoff double prior to a Derek Fisher RBI single. The next two at-bats, CF Myles Straw and LF Yordan Alvarez worked together to advance Fisher home with a pair of singles, cutting the deficit to 5-2.

The Sounds drove in three consecutive runs in the fifth inning beginning with a trio of singles prior to a DeSheilds bases-loaded walk. Former Express and current Sounds 2B Andy Ibanez then notched an RBI single of his own, followed by a Patrick Wisdom sacrifice fly that gave the visitors an 8-2 lead.

Nashville kept the runs coming in the sixth when Cole notched an RBI double, scoring Trevino after he singled. In the bottom of the ninth, Fisher smoked a solo homer to get one run back, but the Express ultimately fell to the Sounds by a 9-3 final.

The Express meet the Sounds for game three on Saturday night at Dell Diamond. Round Rock LHP Ryan Hartman (5-0, 3.82) is slated to start, while the Sounds plan to counter with RHP Seth Maness (1-1, 4.76). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

