El Paso Downs Albuquerque, 11-5

May 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Chihuahuas 11 (28-13), Isotopes 5 (21-21) - Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, N.M.

AT THE DISH: All of the Isotopes runs came on the long ball, as Brian Mundell connected on a three-run home run in the third inning and Josh Fuentes hit a two-run home run in the sixth ... Mundell was not retired at the plate, finishing the day 4-for-4 with a walk. Mundell is now hitting .389 with a 1.072 OPS, however he does not have enough at bats to qualify among the league-leaders.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Coming off of three-straight impressive outings, Isotopes starter Jeff Hoffman took the loss, falling to 3-3 on the season. The right-hander allowed eight runs on nine hits over 5.2 innings, striking out four and walking four ... Evan Grills relieved Hoffman in the sixth inning and allowed three runs over 1.1 innings on the hill .... Matt Pierpont and Phillip Diehl each recorded a scoreless inning in relief.

TOPES TIDBITS: With four strikeouts, Hoffman is now three away from tying John Ely's franchise record of 313 strikeouts as an Isotopes ... Hoffman's 108 pitches was the most thrown this season by an Albuquerque pitcher. The previous high was 103, last thrown by Chi Chi Gonzalez on May 2 ... The Isotopes were 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base.

ON DECK: El Paso Margaritas at Mariachis de Nuevo México, 6:35 p.m. MT, Isotopes Park ... Postgame fireworks presented by Modelo Especial ... Gates open early at 4:00 p.m.

PROBABLES: Chihuahuas: RHP Fernando Rodriguez (1-0, 4.22), Isotopes: TBA

