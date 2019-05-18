Kieboom's 3-Run Walk-Off HR Splits Fresno DH with Sacramento

May 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Fresno, California - In game one of the doubleheader, the Sacramento River Cats (19-21) scampered past the Fresno Grizzlies (21-19) 8-3 in front of a season-high crowd of 11,937. Dereck Rodriguez (1-0, win) shined on both the mound and at the plate for Sacramento. He raked three doubles and scored three times while hurling six innings of two-run ball. The River Cats notched seven two-baggers en route to the victory.

Carter Kieboom highlighted the Fresno offense. He smacked two hits, including one double. It was his 10th multi-hit game with the Grizzlies and his first since returning from the Nationals. Alec Keller and Yadiel Hernandez picked up the other RBI in the defeat.

Mario Sanchez (0-2) suffered the loss after four frames of work. Michael Blazek tossed a scoreless seventh in his first game as a Grizzly.

The Fresno Grizzlies (22-19) split the twin-bill with the Sacramento River Cats (19-22) after Kieboom lasered a game-winning three-run bomb to left-center field in the bottom of the ninth. Fresno trailed in the fourth inning on, rallying to tie the contest in the seventh and eighth frames. A passed ball permitted Collin Cowgill to scurry home with two outs in the seventh while Matt Reynolds' RBI triple allowed Jacob Wilson to score. Wilson mashed his 14th longball of the season (club-high) in the second inning. Reynolds also reached base four times in the victory.

Back-to-back jacks in the fourth inning by Sacramento put them in the driver's seat early on. Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Slater were the recipients of the clouts. Both players finished with three RBI apiece in the defeat. Williams Jerez (2-2) took the decision after one and one-third frames.

Derek Self (2-0) enjoyed the win after three innings of relief. He punched out four batters. Dakota Bacus added a frame of shutout ball for the Grizzlies.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- SS Carter Kieboom (5-7, HR, 2B, 5 RBI, 3 R)

- 3B Jacob Wilson (2-7, HR, RBI, 2 R)

- CF/LF Matt Reynolds (4-7, 3B, RBI, R, BB)

Top Performers: Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants)

- RHP Dereck Rodriguez (6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K; 3-3, 3 2B, RBI, 3 R)

- CF Mike Yastrzemski (4-8, HR, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R, BB)

- 1B/3B Austin Slater (3-6, HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Saturday May 18 Sacramento River Cats (Home) RHP Scott Copeland (Fresno) vs. RHP Enderson Franco (Sacramento) 7:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / KAIL-13

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: J.J. Hoover made a spot start in game two of the doubleheader Friday night. The right hander has 62 career minor league starts with the most recent coming in 2017 while with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization (1 rehab game in Rookie Ball). Prior to that, Hoover made 14 starts at two levels in 2011 while with the Atlanta Braves system.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.