Aces Beat the Rainiers 7-6 in Walk-Off Fashion

Reno, Nevada - It took nine innings for the Aces to take the lead, but that's all that matters. Reno beat Tacoma, 7-6, in walk-off fashion Friday night to snap an eight-game losing streak. The game ended on a pop-fly to shortstop off the bat of Juniel Querecuto that drifted Rainiers' shortstop Kristopher Negron just far enough into left field to allow Tim Locastro to tag-up and score from third base. This one wasn't easy for the Aces as the Rainiers jumped in front early, 6-1, by the third inning.

Kevin Cron helped the Aces claw back in the bottom of the third with a two-run double off the right field wall. However, Cron wasn't done. He tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with a 3-run home run over the batter's eye in center field. Overall, the power-hitter ended the day with two doubles, five RBIs and his PCL leading 18th home run. The Aces bullpen was stellar relieving starter Braden Shipley. Stefan Crichton, Marc Rzepczynski, and Rubby De La Rosa combined to throw six scoreless innings allowing just four hits and striking out 10 in the process. The Aces will look for back-to-back wins tomorrow night with Jon Duplantier taking the hill for Reno at 6:35 p.m.

Top Performers - Reno

Kevin Cron (3-for-4, HR, 5 RBI, 2 2B)

Tim Locastro (0-for-3, scored GW run)

Aces Bullpen (6.0 IP, 0 ER, 4 H, 10 K)

Top Performers - Tacoma

Tim Lopes (3-for-4, 3 2B, RBI, R)

Braden Bishop (2-for-5, 2 R)

Kristopher Negron (1-for-2, 2B)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Sat. May 18 Tacoma Rainiers RHP Jon Duplantier vs. RHP Tyler Cloyd 6:35 p.m. PDT KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Walk It Off: Tonight's walk-off win was the second of the season. The previous one happened on April 27 when the Aces completed an eight-run ninth-inning comeback to beat the Fresno Grizzles 14-13.

His Name is Kevin: Kevin Cron's home run tonight was his 18th of the season which leads the Pacific Coast League. He did not hit his 18th home run of the season in 2018 until July 29th. His 30 extra-base hits, 52 RBIs, and 1.197 OPS are second only to Round Rock's Yordan Alvarez.

