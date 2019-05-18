Rainiers Build Early Lead, Lose on Walk-Off in Reno

Reno, NV - Tim Lopes went 3-for-4 and drove in a run to help the Tacoma Rainiers build a five-run advantage after two innings, but the Reno Aces came back to win in walk-off fashion, 7-6, on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Lopes provided the first run in the top of the first with an RBI double which scored Braden Bishop. Austin Nola forced in a run with a groundout and Ian Miller's sacrifice fly gave Tacoma (20-22) a 3-0 lead after one half inning.

Over his current 11-game hitting streak, Lopes is hitting .452 (19-for-42) with four home runs, 13 RBI and 11 runs, while his 19 hits are tied for the PCL lead over that span.

After Reno (14-26) got one back in the home half of the first, Tacoma furthered its lead when Connor Kopach stole second base and catcher Tyler Heineman's throw got into center field, plating Kristopher Negron. Shed Long rolled over a ground ball and scored Kopach to make it 5-1, and Bishop scored from third after first baseman Kevin Cron mishandled a pickoff attempt.

The Rainiers were held off the board for the final seven frames, with Reno pushing across two in the third, three in the seventh and the game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth.

Mariners No. 1 prospect Justus Sheffield pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out six. Tyler Danish recorded two outs but allowed two runs in the seventh. Ruben Alaniz was charged with a blown save and Tayler Scott (1-2) was handed his second loss after each allowed a run in the final two innings.

Tacoma and Reno will play game three of their five-game set on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. PDT when right-hander Tyler Cloyd (1-1, 3.24) takes the mound. Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

