Dodgers Ride Early Lead to 7-6 Win Against Omaha

Oklahoma City - The Oklahoma City Dodgers raced out to a six-run lead Saturday night before the Omaha Storm Chasers responded by scoring five unanswered runs, but the Dodgers held on for a 7-6 win at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Oklahoma City led, 7-1, after three innings before Omaha scored five runs between the fifth and eighth innings to cut the Dodgers' lead to one run entering Omaha's final at-bat.

The Storm Chasers put the tying run on third base and go-ahead run on first base in the top of the ninth inning with two outs, but Dodgers pitcher Jaime Schultz got Jorge Bonifacio to ground out to preserve the win and record his third save of the season.

The Dodgers (14-26) have now won three of their last four games and took a 2-1 lead in their current series with the Storm Chasers with Saturday's victory.

Oklahoma City grabbed a 4-0 lead in the second inning.

The Dodgers loaded the bases with no outs. Later with one out, Errol Robinson lined a bases-clearing double into right-center field to push the Dodgers into a 3-0 advantage. Jake Peter followed with a RBI single to bring home Robinson and push OKC's lead to four runs.

Omaha's Humberto Arteaga connected on a solo homer with two outs in the top of the third inning to cut Oklahoma City's lead to 4-1.

In the bottom of the frame, Edwin RÃ-os belted a two-run homer into the Omaha bullpen in right-center field to boost the Dodgers' lead to 6-1. Blake Gailen added a RBI single later in the inning for a 7-1 advantage.

The Storm Chasers (19-23) started chipping away at Oklahoma City's lead in the fifth inning, adding a run on a balk by Dennis Santana before Erick Mejia lined a single into left-center field to cut the Dodgers' lead to 7-3.

Omaha scored a run on a wild pitch by Joe Broussard in the sixth inning to cut Oklahoma City's lead to three runs. A sacrifice fly by Omaha's Jorge Bonifacio in the seventh inning cut the Dodgers' lead to two runs before a sacrifice fly by Nick Dini in the eighth inning cut Oklahoma City's lead to one run.

Dodgers starting pitcher Dennis Santana allowed three runs on six hits over 4.2 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Dodgers pitcher Broussard (1-1) entered the game in the fifth inning and was credited with the win, allowing one run and two hits over 1.1 innings. Dodgers relievers Kevin Quackenbush and Josh Sborz each allowed one run and one hit over an inning of work before Schultz closed out the game with a scoreless ninth inning.

Omaha starting pitcher Scott Blewett (2-4) was charged with the loss, allowing seven runs on eight hits over 3.0 innings with two strikeouts.

