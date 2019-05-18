Dillard's Arm, Cole's Bat Lead Sounds Past Express

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Tim Dillard worked five strong innings on the mound, and Hunter Cole went 4-for-5 with three RBIs at the plate to lead the Nashville Sounds to a 9-3 victory over the Round Rock Express on Friday night at the Dell Diamond. The win evened the five-game set at one win apiece and snapped the Sounds' losing streak against Round Rock at five.

The Sounds never trailed in the game, as they scored three runs in the second to chase Express starter Cy Sneed. Cole and Zack Granite smashed run-scoring singles, and Patrick Wisdom drew a bases-loaded walk. Then Cole drove in another run in the third inning with a single, and Delino DeShields drew a bases-loaded free pass to make it 5-0.

Dillard allowed his only runs in the bottom of the third. He yielded two runs and scattered nine hits over five innings in the win. Cole also threw out a runner at the plate in the fourth, and Granite robbed A.J. Reed of a three-run homer to back Dillard and end the fifth. Dillard struck out three batters, giving him 351 all-time in a Sounds uniform, one shy of tying Jamie Werly's franchise-record 352.

The Sounds pulled away with three runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth. DeShields, Andy Ibanez and Wisdom plated consecutive runs, and Cole's fourth hit was an RBI double to score Jose Trevino in the sixth for a 9-2 game. Round Rock scored once in the ninth before Jake Lemoine struck out Myles Straw to end the game. The Sounds are 4-5 on their 14-day road trip with three games remaining.

The five-game series continues Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. Seth Maness (1-1, 4.76) is scheduled to start for the Sounds, and Ryan Hartman (5-0, 3.82) will pitch for the Express.

Post-Game Notes

Hunter Cole tied a career-high with 4 hits (6th time, 1st since 6/1/18 with Frisco)

Tim Dillard's victory was his 41st in a Sounds uniform, building on his franchise-record total

Zack Granite's 2nd-inning single moved his hitting streak to 13 games

Eli White's 3rd-inning single moved his hitting streak 7 games

