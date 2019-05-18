Isotopes Overpower Chihuahuas

The Albuquerque Isotopes scored seven early runs Saturday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-2. The Isotopes have taken two of the first three games in the five-game series.

El Paso's Fernando Rodriguez took the loss after a 3.2-inning spot start, his longest outing of the season. Boog Powell reached base four times in the loss, going 2-for-2 with two walks and a solo homer. Michael Gettys' solo home run provided the other Chihuahuas run Saturday.

The 10-run defeat was El Paso's most lopsided loss of the season. Chihuahuas infielder Peter Van Gansen moved to the mound in the bottom of the eighth and pitched a 1-2-3 inning in his first career pitching appearance.

Team Records: El Paso (28-14), Albuquerque (22-21)

Next Game: Sunday, 1:35 pm at Isotopes Park. El Paso LHP Logan Allen (3-1, 4.99) vs. Albuquerque RHP Peter Lambert (2-2, 5.80). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

