Isotopes Overpower Chihuahuas
May 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Albuquerque Isotopes scored seven early runs Saturday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-2. The Isotopes have taken two of the first three games in the five-game series.
El Paso's Fernando Rodriguez took the loss after a 3.2-inning spot start, his longest outing of the season. Boog Powell reached base four times in the loss, going 2-for-2 with two walks and a solo homer. Michael Gettys' solo home run provided the other Chihuahuas run Saturday.
The 10-run defeat was El Paso's most lopsided loss of the season. Chihuahuas infielder Peter Van Gansen moved to the mound in the bottom of the eighth and pitched a 1-2-3 inning in his first career pitching appearance.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-isotopes/2019/05/18/579365#game_state=final,game_tab=,game=579365
Team Records: El Paso (28-14), Albuquerque (22-21)
Next Game: Sunday, 1:35 pm at Isotopes Park. El Paso LHP Logan Allen (3-1, 4.99) vs. Albuquerque RHP Peter Lambert (2-2, 5.80). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 18, 2019
- Aces Strap up Their Boots in Victory over Rainiers - Reno Aces
- Bishop Collects Two Hits But Rainiers Cannot Close Early Gap in Reno - Tacoma Rainiers
- Bees and Aviators Split Twin Bill - Salt Lake Bees
- Isotopes Overpower Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Ravelo Moves Hitting Streak to 13 in 6-4 Memphis Loss - Memphis Redbirds
- Mariachis Put the Margaritas on Ice with 12-2 Win - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Dodgers Ride Early Lead to 7-6 Win Against Omaha - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Oklahoma City Holds off Omaha 7-6 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Another Night, Another Late Rally for the Missions - San Antonio Missions
- Round Rock Bested by Nashville 6-3 - Round Rock Express
- Home Runs Lift Sounds over Express - Nashville Sounds
- River Cats Game Postponed - Sacramento River Cats
- Sacramento at Fresno Postponed - Fresno Grizzlies
- Aces to Host 4 Millionth Fan at Greater Nevada Field Sunday, May 19 - Reno Aces
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Memphis Redbirds - San Antonio Missions
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (14-26) vs. Round Rock Express (25-15) - Nashville Sounds
- I-Cubs and Baby Cakes Postponed, Play Twin Bill Sunday - Iowa Cubs
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (21-20) at San Antonio Missions (24-17) - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 18, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Reno Aces Game Notes - Reno Aces
- Making Progress in a Rehabilitation Start - San Antonio Missions
- Kieboom's 3-Run Walk-Off HR Splits Fresno DH with Sacramento - Fresno Grizzlies
- Aces Beat the Rainiers 7-6 in Walk-Off Fashion - Reno Aces
- River Cats split Friday night doubleheader with Grizzlies - Sacramento River Cats
- Rainiers Build Early Lead, Lose on Walk-Off in Reno - Tacoma Rainiers
- Vosler Leads Charge in Chihuahuas' Hit Parade - El Paso Chihuahuas
- El Paso Downs Albuquerque, 11-5 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Nashville Pops Round Rock 9-3 - Round Rock Express
- Jimmy Nelson Shines in Missions Victory - San Antonio Missions
- Storm Chasers Even Series in OKC with 11-9 Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Dillard's Arm, Cole's Bat Lead Sounds Past Express - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.