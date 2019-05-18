Bishop Collects Two Hits But Rainiers Cannot Close Early Gap in Reno
May 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release
Reno, NV - Braden Bishop went 2-for-3 on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field, but the Tacoma Rainiers trailed the Reno Aces by four runs after two innings and couldn't overcome the early deficit in a 6-3 defeat for their second-straight loss.
Bishop hit a pair of singles and drew a walk in the effort, giving the University of Washington product four consecutive multi-hit games. After a 0-4 game in his first appearance since being optioned from Seattle to Tacoma, Bishop has gone 9-for-17 with three home runs, five RBI and six runs.
Right-hander Tyler Cloyd made a six-inning start for the Rainiers (20-23) and was charged with five Reno (16-26) runs, four of which crossed in the first two innings. In a 4-0 hole, Tacoma scored its first run in the -top of the third when Major League rehabbing Dylan Moore grounded out and plated Kristopher Negron.
Moore was joined in rehab appearances by third baseman Kyle Seager and righty reliever Sam Tuivailala. Moore and Seager both went hitless and Tuivailala pitched the seventh inning with one run allowed.
Kristopher Negron went 1-for-3 in the game with his third triple, and forced home two runs, one on a fifth inning double-play ball and another on a fielder's choice in the seventh.
Tim Lopes drew a ninth inning walk but had his season-best 11-game hitting streak snapped in the defeat. After homering in 11 consecutive games, Tacoma has failed to go deep in each of the last two games.
Southpaw Jon Niese (1-1, 4.50) and the Rainiers are back at it against Reno on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PDT. Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.
All tickets, group outings, and suites packages for the 2019 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at TacomaRainiers.com and WeRTacoma.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand), Instagram (tacomarainiers) or liking the team on Facebook.
Images from this story
|
Braden Bishop of the Tacoma Rainiers
(Charis Wilson)
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 18, 2019
- Aces Strap up Their Boots in Victory over Rainiers - Reno Aces
- Bishop Collects Two Hits But Rainiers Cannot Close Early Gap in Reno - Tacoma Rainiers
- Bees and Aviators Split Twin Bill - Salt Lake Bees
- Isotopes Overpower Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Ravelo Moves Hitting Streak to 13 in 6-4 Memphis Loss - Memphis Redbirds
- Mariachis Put the Margaritas on Ice with 12-2 Win - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Dodgers Ride Early Lead to 7-6 Win Against Omaha - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Oklahoma City Holds off Omaha 7-6 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Another Night, Another Late Rally for the Missions - San Antonio Missions
- Round Rock Bested by Nashville 6-3 - Round Rock Express
- Home Runs Lift Sounds over Express - Nashville Sounds
- River Cats Game Postponed - Sacramento River Cats
- Sacramento at Fresno Postponed - Fresno Grizzlies
- Aces to Host 4 Millionth Fan at Greater Nevada Field Sunday, May 19 - Reno Aces
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Memphis Redbirds - San Antonio Missions
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (14-26) vs. Round Rock Express (25-15) - Nashville Sounds
- I-Cubs and Baby Cakes Postponed, Play Twin Bill Sunday - Iowa Cubs
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (21-20) at San Antonio Missions (24-17) - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 18, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Reno Aces Game Notes - Reno Aces
- Making Progress in a Rehabilitation Start - San Antonio Missions
- Kieboom's 3-Run Walk-Off HR Splits Fresno DH with Sacramento - Fresno Grizzlies
- Aces Beat the Rainiers 7-6 in Walk-Off Fashion - Reno Aces
- River Cats split Friday night doubleheader with Grizzlies - Sacramento River Cats
- Rainiers Build Early Lead, Lose on Walk-Off in Reno - Tacoma Rainiers
- Vosler Leads Charge in Chihuahuas' Hit Parade - El Paso Chihuahuas
- El Paso Downs Albuquerque, 11-5 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Nashville Pops Round Rock 9-3 - Round Rock Express
- Jimmy Nelson Shines in Missions Victory - San Antonio Missions
- Storm Chasers Even Series in OKC with 11-9 Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Dillard's Arm, Cole's Bat Lead Sounds Past Express - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tacoma Rainiers Stories
- Bishop Collects Two Hits But Rainiers Cannot Close Early Gap in Reno
- Rainiers Build Early Lead, Lose on Walk-Off in Reno
- Rainiers Rattle off Season-Highs in Runs and Hits in Blowout Victory at Reno
- Bishop Homers Twice, Rainiers Complete Big Comeback in Vegas Finale
- Lopes Homers for Third Consecutive Game in Rainiers Defeat against Aviators