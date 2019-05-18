Bishop Collects Two Hits But Rainiers Cannot Close Early Gap in Reno

Reno, NV - Braden Bishop went 2-for-3 on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field, but the Tacoma Rainiers trailed the Reno Aces by four runs after two innings and couldn't overcome the early deficit in a 6-3 defeat for their second-straight loss.

Bishop hit a pair of singles and drew a walk in the effort, giving the University of Washington product four consecutive multi-hit games. After a 0-4 game in his first appearance since being optioned from Seattle to Tacoma, Bishop has gone 9-for-17 with three home runs, five RBI and six runs.

Right-hander Tyler Cloyd made a six-inning start for the Rainiers (20-23) and was charged with five Reno (16-26) runs, four of which crossed in the first two innings. In a 4-0 hole, Tacoma scored its first run in the -top of the third when Major League rehabbing Dylan Moore grounded out and plated Kristopher Negron.

Moore was joined in rehab appearances by third baseman Kyle Seager and righty reliever Sam Tuivailala. Moore and Seager both went hitless and Tuivailala pitched the seventh inning with one run allowed.

Kristopher Negron went 1-for-3 in the game with his third triple, and forced home two runs, one on a fifth inning double-play ball and another on a fielder's choice in the seventh.

Tim Lopes drew a ninth inning walk but had his season-best 11-game hitting streak snapped in the defeat. After homering in 11 consecutive games, Tacoma has failed to go deep in each of the last two games.

Southpaw Jon Niese (1-1, 4.50) and the Rainiers are back at it against Reno on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PDT. Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

