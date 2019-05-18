I-Cubs and Baby Cakes Postponed, Play Twin Bill Sunday
May 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and the New Orleans Baby Cakes has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader at Principal Park tomorrow beginning at 1:08 p.m. Tickets are good for both 7.0-inning games.
Tonight's Movie on the Field promotion will be rescheduled for a TBD date. Tickets purchased for tonight's game can be exchanged for any future 2019 Iowa Cubs game with the exception of July 4.
Sunday's promotions include Pedal to the Park, Kids Run the Bases Postgame, Food Pantry and Family Four Pack.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 18, 2019
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (14-26) vs. Round Rock Express (25-15) - Nashville Sounds
- I-Cubs and Baby Cakes Postponed, Play Twin Bill Sunday - Iowa Cubs
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (21-20) at San Antonio Missions (24-17) - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 18, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Reno Aces Game Notes - Reno Aces
- Making Progress in a Rehabilitation Start - San Antonio Missions
- Kieboom's 3-Run Walk-Off HR Splits Fresno DH with Sacramento - Fresno Grizzlies
- Aces Beat the Rainiers 7-6 in Walk-Off Fashion - Reno Aces
- River Cats split Friday night doubleheader with Grizzlies - Sacramento River Cats
- Rainiers Build Early Lead, Lose on Walk-Off in Reno - Tacoma Rainiers
- Vosler Leads Charge in Chihuahuas' Hit Parade - El Paso Chihuahuas
- El Paso Downs Albuquerque, 11-5 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Nashville Pops Round Rock 9-3 - Round Rock Express
- Jimmy Nelson Shines in Missions Victory - San Antonio Missions
- Storm Chasers Even Series in OKC with 11-9 Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Dillard's Arm, Cole's Bat Lead Sounds Past Express - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.