I-Cubs and Baby Cakes Postponed, Play Twin Bill Sunday

DES MOINES, IA - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and the New Orleans Baby Cakes has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader at Principal Park tomorrow beginning at 1:08 p.m. Tickets are good for both 7.0-inning games.

Tonight's Movie on the Field promotion will be rescheduled for a TBD date. Tickets purchased for tonight's game can be exchanged for any future 2019 Iowa Cubs game with the exception of July 4.

Sunday's promotions include Pedal to the Park, Kids Run the Bases Postgame, Food Pantry and Family Four Pack.

