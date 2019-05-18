Ravelo Moves Hitting Streak to 13 in 6-4 Memphis Loss

May 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The San Antonio Missions (Brewers) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the bottom of the eighth to spring past the Memphis Redbirds (21-21) and pick up a 6-4 win Saturday night in San Antonio, Texas.

The eight games in the Memphis-San Antonio series this season have been decided by a total of 12 runs.

Memphis led 4-1 until the Missions (25-17) tied the game with three runs in the fifth. San Antonio's Troy Stokes hit a leadoff home run in the eighth to give San Antonio a lead it would not relinquish.

Evan Kruczynski made his Triple-A debut and tossed 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and a walk. He helped himself at the plate with a two-run single in the second that erased a 1-0 San Antonio lead.

The Redbirds scored two more in the top of the third and led 4-1 until the fifth, when San Antonio plated three runs and chased Kruczynski from the game.

Chasen Shreve tossed a scoreless seventh, before San Antonio scored twice off Jesus Cruz in the eighth.

Rangel Ravelo walked with two outs in the ninth to bring the tying run to the plate, but Tommy Edman lined out to end the ballgame.

Entering as a defensive replacement, Ravelo singled leading off the seventh which extended his hitting streak to 13 games.

Thomas also stole his sixth base of the season.

The Redbirds are in San Antonio through a day game on Monday, before heading to Nashville until the end of next week. Memphis is back at AutoZone Park on Saturday, May 25.

