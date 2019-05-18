Ravelo Moves Hitting Streak to 13 in 6-4 Memphis Loss
May 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The San Antonio Missions (Brewers) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the bottom of the eighth to spring past the Memphis Redbirds (21-21) and pick up a 6-4 win Saturday night in San Antonio, Texas.
The eight games in the Memphis-San Antonio series this season have been decided by a total of 12 runs.
Memphis led 4-1 until the Missions (25-17) tied the game with three runs in the fifth. San Antonio's Troy Stokes hit a leadoff home run in the eighth to give San Antonio a lead it would not relinquish.
Evan Kruczynski made his Triple-A debut and tossed 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and a walk. He helped himself at the plate with a two-run single in the second that erased a 1-0 San Antonio lead.
The Redbirds scored two more in the top of the third and led 4-1 until the fifth, when San Antonio plated three runs and chased Kruczynski from the game.
Chasen Shreve tossed a scoreless seventh, before San Antonio scored twice off Jesus Cruz in the eighth.
Rangel Ravelo walked with two outs in the ninth to bring the tying run to the plate, but Tommy Edman lined out to end the ballgame.
Entering as a defensive replacement, Ravelo singled leading off the seventh which extended his hitting streak to 13 games.
Thomas also stole his sixth base of the season.
The Redbirds are in San Antonio through a day game on Monday, before heading to Nashville until the end of next week. Memphis is back at AutoZone Park on Saturday, May 25.
Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park
Saturday, May 25 at 6:35 p.m.: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game
Sunday, May 26 at 6:35 p.m.: special Memorial Day edition of postgame fireworks presented by Tennessee Lottery; Memorial Day Weekend Cookout specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/memorialday; Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air
Monday, May 27 at 1:05 p.m. (doubleheader): Memorial Day doubleheader (one ticket is good for both games); Memorial Day Cookout specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/memorialday
Wednesday, May 29 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents
Thursday, May 30 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs
Friday, May 31 at 7:05: All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket option featuring a two-hour all-you-can-eat beef sliders buffet available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat
Saturday, June 1 at 6:35 p.m.: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game
Sunday, June 2 at 2:05 p.m.: Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; kids run the bases after the game
For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.
