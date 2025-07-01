OKC Comets Game Notes - July 1, 2025

July 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (4-2/50-31) at Las Vegas Aviators (5-1/54-27)

Game #82 of 150/Second Half #7 of 75/Road #40 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Emmet Sheehan (1-0, 2.93) vs. LV-RHP Kade Morris (2-1, 4.08)

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 | Las Vegas Ballpark | Las Vegas, Nev. | 9:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets continue their nine-game road trip with three games against the Las Vegas Aviators starting at 9:05 p.m. CT at Las Vegas Ballpark...The Comets own the best road record in the league at 26-13 and have won seven of their last nine road games as well as 10 of their last 14 road games.

Last Game: After being held scoreless through six innings, the Sacramento River Cats came charging back and scored six unanswered runs to send the Oklahoma City Comets to a 6-2 loss Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. The Comets quickly took the first lead of the afternoon when Ryan Ward knocked a RBI single into right field in the first inning for a 1-0 lead. Oklahoma City went ahead, 2-0, in the sixth inning on a RBI single by Kody Hoese while Comets starting pitcher Matt Sauer held the River Cats scoreless through six innings. Once Sauer exited the game in the seventh inning, the River Cats scored six runs over the seventh and eighth innings. Hunter Bishop connected on a three-run home run for Sacramento's first runs of the day and first lead of the game. A RBI single by Luis Matos and a two-run homer by Grant McCray in the eighth inning pushed the River Cats' lead to four runs.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Reigning PCL Pitcher of the Week Emmet Sheehan (1-0) makes his fifth start with the Comets and second following a Major League Rehab Assignment...Sheehan last pitched June 25 in Sacramento, tossing six perfect innings in his first start since being optioned to OKC. He struck out 13 of 18 batters, setting a career high in strikeouts and recording the fifth game in OKC's Bricktown era with 13-plus strikeouts. He earned the win in OKC's 16-0 road victory and was named PCL Pitcher of the Week for June 24-29 on Monday...Prior to his last outing with OKC, Sheehan returned from the Injured List to the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup June 18 against San Diego, pitching 4.0 innings and allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts before being optioned to OKC...Sheehan missed the entire 2024 season, undergoing Tommy John surgery with an internal brace procedure...He made his ML debut with the Dodgers in 2023, pitching at three levels of the organization. He had started the 2023 season with Double-A Tulsa and was promoted to OKC in mid-June but made his ML debut before appearing at Triple-A...He later pitched three games with OKC before returning to the Dodgers to close out the season...Sheehan was selected by the Dodgers out of Boston College in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Bobby Miller (3-2) returns from a stint on the IL to make his 13th appearance of the season with OKC and follow Sheehan...Miller last pitched June 18 against Round Rock, earning the win and allowing one unearned run over 5.0 innings, along with five hits and two walks. He equaled his season-high mark with seven strikeouts as OKC went on to a 15-1 win...Miller has also appeared in two games for the Dodgers this season, including pitching 2.0 innings of relief May 24 at the New York Mets, and was last optioned to OKC May 25...Miller split time with Los Angeles and OKC last season after making his first Opening Day roster with the Dodgers and spent time on the IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Against the Aviators: 2025: 4-2 2024: 8-4 All-time: 74-75 At LV: 44-38 The Aviators and Comets play six straight games against one another this week with the first three games at Las Vegas Ballpark and the final three games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Las Vegas won the PCL first-half title and the Aviators enter the series against the Comets with a 17-3 record over their last 20 games and with wins in five straight games...The Comets won the first series of the season between the teams May 27-June 1, 4-2. James Outman collected 12 hits, including four homers, and 12 RBI. Alex Freeland and Ryan Ward also had 12 hits each, with Ward also hitting four home runs with four doubles...The two teams combined for 101 runs over the six-game series and hit a combined 23 home runs...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 8-4, including 7-2 in Las Vegas...OKC has now won back-to-back season series against the Aviators after going 0-4-2 in the previous six season series between the teams...Since the start of the 2023 season, OKC is 16-5 over the last 21 games at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Summer Heat: The Comets are 4-2 to start the second half and have won six of the last eight games, 12 of the last 15 games, 13 of the last 17 games and 15 of the last 20 games. Their 15 wins since June 7 are tied for third-most in the Minors and only trail current opponent Las Vegas' 17 wins and High-A Greensboro's 16 wins...The Comets own the league's best road record at 26-13 and are 10-4 over the last 14 road games with wins in seven of the last nine road games.

Outta Sight: James Outman finished with a multi-hit game for the Comets Sunday in Sacramento and reached base in all four of his plate appearances, going 2-for-2 with a double, walk, hit by pitch and scored both of Oklahoma City's runs. Outman recorded OKC's lone extra-base hit of the game and has now collected an extra-base hit in seven straight games, going 14-for-30 (.467) with four home runs, four doubles and 15 RBI. His seven-game streak with an extra-base hit is the longest by an OKC player this season and tied for the third-longest in the PCL in 2025. Outman has also scored a run in 12 consecutive games - the longest streak in the league this season...Among PCL season leaders, Outman ranks tied for first with 40 extra-base hits, second with 66 RBI, tied for second with 19 home runs - including eight in June - and tied for third with 156 total bases.

Up and Down on the Mound: Starting pitcher Matt Sauer tossed a season-high 6.1 innings Sunday and was charged with one run and two hits after holding the River Cats scoreless through the first six innings of the game. He allowed one walk, hit two batters and recorded four strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's loss...Sauer's outing marked the fourth time this season an OKC pitcher tossed at least 6.1 innings, and the fourth time in the six games in Sacramento a starting pitcher lasted last 6.0 innings after it did not happen even once between May 20-June 22...However, the River Cats went on to score six runs on four hits over the seventh and eighth innings against the bullpen, including two home runs, to come back and defeat the Comets Sunday. Oklahoma City was charged with its 27th blown save of the season - most among all teams in the Minors, and the next-highest total is 21. It was OKC's second blown save of the series, as well as the team's 11th blown save in the month of June (25 G). For comparison, Oklahoma City was charged with 19 blown saves during the entire 2024 season.

Simmering: The Comets' offense was held to two runs Sunday for the team's lowest run total since June 10 in Albuquerque (2 R) and was just the second time since May 28 the Comets had been held to fewer than four runs in a game (28 G)...Even with Sunday's aberration, the Comets' offense has scored at least five runs in 24 of the last 31 games, with at least seven runs in 20 of the 31 games. Since May 25 (31 G), the Comets are slashing .307/.407/.517 with an average of 7.8 runs per game and 10.9 hits per game. During that time they lead the Minors in total runs (243) and rank third in total hits (337) while posting a MiLB-best .924 OPS....The Comets have homered at least once in 13 of the last 16 games, hitting 29 homers during the stretch. The Comets pace the PCL with 108 total home runs this season...OKC batted .297 throughout June, marking the team's highest monthly batting average since April 2018 (.298).

Source Kode: Kody Hoese went 1-for-3 with a RBI and a walk Sunday as he has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going 20-for-51 (.392) with 10 RBI and 11 runs scored. He has reached base in a season-best 12 consecutive games - tied with James Outman for the longest current on-base streak by a Comets player. Also during the stretch, Hoese compiled a season-best 10-game hitting streak - tied for the second-longest by a Comets player this season...Following a stint on the IL, Hoese is batting .385 (25x65) since June 7 (16 G) with nine extra-base hits, 11 RBI and 13 runs scored.

Around the Horn: The Comets hit into four double plays Sunday and hit into 11 double plays across their six games in Sacramento. Despite a very successful season offensively, the Comets have grounded into 79 double plays this season - most in the Minors by six...Michael Chavis has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 18-for-45 (.400) with 10 extra-base hits and nine RBI. In his last seven games, he collected at least three hits three times (14x32) and has fourth multi-hit games in his last eight games (16x37)...Sunday's game was completed in 2 hours, 16 minutes for OKC's quickest game since a 5-0 loss in Round Rock May 14 (2:10) and third-quickest overall this year...Hunter Feduccia batted .347 (26x75) in June with 16 RBI in 20 games...The Comets have won five of their last six road series openers.







