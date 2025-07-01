Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Salt Lake

July 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 7/1 vs. Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (3-5, 4.81) vs. Salt Lake LHP Jake Eder (2-5, 4.55)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD LHP Tayler Saucedo (#16) - activated from the 7-Day Injured List DEL C Jacob Nottingham - placed on the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Open up a split six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees tonight at Cheney Stadium...the first three will be played in Tacoma before flipping to Salt Lake for the next three games...Tacoma fell 7-4 in the series finale at Round Rock, taking their sixth walk-off loss of the season...after falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, Tacoma used a sacrifice fly in the second and third innings to tie the game at two...Blake Hunt and Austin Shenton each hit RBI singles in the fourth inning to take a 4-2 lead...the Express got one run back in the fifth inning on a Dustin Harris home run and tied the game in the eighth inning on a Trevor Hauver RBI double...Harris struck again in the bottom of the ninth with a three-run home run to give the Express the 7-4 win and the series victory...the loss was the first time Tacoma lost on a walk-off home run since July 12, 2024.

THE FUTURE IS FORD: C Harry Ford was named to the American League roster for the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta on July 12...Ford, an Atlanta native, will be participating in his third consecutive Futures Game...Ford is the 13th Rainier to be selected for the game and the first since Jarred Kelenic in 2021...Ford is one of three Mariners prospects to be selected for the game, joining switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje and outfielder Lazaro Montes...the Mariners and the Detroit Tigers were the only teams to have three prospects selected to the showcase.

THE BEES ARE BACK IN TOWN: The Salt Lake Bees make their second and final trip to Tacoma this week, last paying visit from May 27-June 1...the Rainiers swept Salt Lake in their last meeting, just the Rainiers' second six-game sweep since the schedule format changed in 2021 to six-game series...the Rainiers had already swept one series this year, a three-game set against Round Rock to open the season...the only other time the Rainiers swept a six-game series was August 26-31, 2021 against Salt Lake at Cheney Stadium...Tacoma hit .362 against Salt Lake in their last meeting, their highest average against any opponent this year...Tacoma's .445 on-base percentage and .970 OPS are also the highest against a single opponent, while their .525 slugging percentage is the second-best.

LABRADA TO TACOMA: The Rainiers added OF Victor Labrada to their roster Sunday, making his Triple-A debut against Round Rock...Labrada had spent the entire season with Double-A Arkansas, where he hit .295/.407/.427 with 12 doubles, one triple, six home runs and 27 RBI in 67 games...Labrada worked a 42BB/48K ratio while stealing 30 bases in 39 attempts, ranking second in the Texas league with his 30 steals...he also ranked second in the league with a .407 OBP, third with 42 walks, sixth with 71 hits and ninth with an .834 OPS...to make room on the active roster, the Rainiers placed LHP Josh Fleming on the Temporary Inactive List.

MONTH TO MONTH: Now that June is in the books, here is how the Rainiers have fared by month this season:

¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âMonth ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âAVG ¬â ¬â ¬âR ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â2B ¬â ¬â3B ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âHR ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âBB ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âSO ¬â ¬â ¬âSB ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âOBP ¬â ¬â ¬âSLG ¬â ¬â ¬âOPS ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â

Mar/Apr ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.249 ¬â ¬â117 ¬â ¬â ¬â44 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â2 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â23 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â110 ¬â ¬â ¬â215 ¬â ¬â ¬â30 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.336 ¬â ¬â.373 ¬â ¬â.709 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â

May ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.301 ¬â ¬â176 ¬â ¬â ¬â52 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â8 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â36 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â94 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â189 ¬â ¬â ¬â25 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.369 ¬â ¬â.485 ¬â ¬â.854 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â

June ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.266 ¬â ¬â139 ¬â ¬â ¬â40 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â5 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â30 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â117 ¬â ¬â ¬â173 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â

Mar/Apr ¬â ¬â ¬â11 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â18 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â4.87 ¬â ¬â249.2 ¬â254 ¬â ¬â ¬â148 ¬â ¬â ¬â135 ¬â ¬â ¬â19 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1.50 ¬â ¬â4.33 ¬â ¬â8.07 ¬â ¬â.264 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â

May ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â15 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â12 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â4.81 ¬â ¬â233.2 ¬â233 ¬â ¬â ¬â136 ¬â ¬â ¬â125 ¬â ¬â ¬â21 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1.42 ¬â ¬â3.81 ¬â ¬â8.13 ¬â ¬â.260 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â

June ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â14 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â11 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â4.92 ¬â ¬â219.1 ¬â246 ¬â ¬â ¬â134 ¬â ¬â ¬â120 ¬â ¬â ¬â26 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1.48 ¬â ¬â3.20 ¬â ¬â8.00 ¬â ¬â.283

ON THE HUNT: Over his last 15 games (since May 17), C Blake Hunt has hit .358 (19x53) with six doubles, one triple and one home run, drawing nine walks to 14 strikeouts, sporting a 1.012 OPS...going back to May 9, 11 of his last 22 hits have gone for extra bases (eight doubles and two triples. one home run)...Hunt is one of seven PCL backstops with multiple triples this season and his 10 doubles on the year are tied for the sixth-most among PCL catchers.

LOCKED AND LOADED: In June, INF Tyler Locklear cracked seven home runs, tied for the fifth-most in the PCL, his 15 extra-base hits in June are also the fourth-most in the league...his 15 extra-base hits this month are the most he's hit in a month in his career, surpassing the 14 he hit in May of 2023 (seven 2B, seven HR)...his .613 SLG in June is the third-best for any month, trailing the .721 he slugged in September of 2022, in which he only played 10 games with Single-A Modesto in his first season as a pro...the seven long balls in June are the tied for the most he's hit in a month, matching the seven he hit in May of 2023.

IT'S A HOT FORD SUMMER: Since May 1, C Harry Ford has been one of the best hitters in the PCL, hitting a league-leading .343 with a .430 OBP (2nd PCL), and a .966 OPS (7th PCL)...his 57 hits since May 1 are the seventh-most in the league...Ford has reached base in 56 of his 61 games this season...since May 1, Ford's .354 average is the best among minor league catchers with at least 100 at-bats and his 57 hits are the second-most...his .877 OPS this season is the fifth-best among Triple-A players 22 years old or younger.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners took the opening game of their series against the Kansas City Royals, winning 6-2 behind a pair of home runs from Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh's 33rd home run of the season...the Royals took a 1-0 lead in the third inning before Arozarena tied the game with a solo home run in the fourth inning, the 100th home run of his Major League career...Arozarena added to the lead with a three-run blast in the fifth...Raleigh tacked on a solo homer in the seventh to take a 6-1 lead...the Royals plated one more run in the eighth, the last of the offense in the 6-2 win...George Kirby tossed 6.0 innings of one-run baseball, striking out five in the victory.







