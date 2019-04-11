Nedeljkovic, Poturalski Named to AHL All-Star Teams

The American Hockey League today announced that Checkers goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and Checkers right wing Andrew Poturalski have been named to its end-of-season All-Star teams. Nedeljkovic is the lone goaltender selected to the first team, while Poturalski is one of three forwards on the second.

In his third professional season, Nedeljkovic currently leads the league with a 2.25 goals-against average and 33 wins, the latter of which is at least five more than any other goaltender. He is also tied for third with four shutouts and is tied for eighth with a .918 save percentage. The Checkers' career leader with 72 total victories, the Carolina Hurricanes' second-round draft choice in 2014 (37th overall) has already set a new franchise record for wins in a single season as part of his 33-9-5 campaign. Nedejkovic made his first NHL start this season, backstopping the Hurricanes to a win at Vancouver on Jan. 23.

Also in his third full professional campaign, Poturalski ranks tied for fourth in league scoring with a career high 70 points in 72 games played. His point total is the second highest in a single season in team history, while his 47 assists have already set a new franchise record. Signed as a free agent out of the University of New Hampshire in 2016, Poturalski, who also participated in the midseason AHL All-Star Classic, ranks third in team history with 176 career points.

This marks the first postseason All-Star honor for either player. It is the first time a Checker has been named a First-Team AHL All-Star and the second time a Checker has made the Second Team (Zach Boychuk in 2013-14).

The Checkers play their final two regular-season games in Cleveland tonight and tomorrow (both at 7 p.m.). A full first-round playoff schedule against a to-be-determined opponent will be announced near the conclusion of the regular season this weekend.

