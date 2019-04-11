Roadrunners Look to Clinch Playoff Berth this Weekend at Tucson Arena

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, conclude their regular season schedule with hopes a clinching a second consecutive playoff berth this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. when they take on the I-8 Border Rival San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m. at Tucson Arena.

How The Roadrunners Get In...

The Roadrunners can punch their ticket to the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs with a combination of the following scenarios:

Two (2) Tucson wins vs. San Diego*

Two (2) Tucson overtime/shootout losses vs. San Diego and two (2) Colorado regulation losses vs. San Jose

One (1) Tucson win vs. San Diego and two (2) Colorado regulation losses vs. San Jose

One (1) Tucson win and one (1) overtime/shootout loss vs. San Diego and one (1) Colorado regulation loss vs. San Jose.

*one win must come in regulation

Should Tucson finish tied in points with Colorado or San Diego, the Roadrunners hold the tiebreaker over both, which is regulation wins.

This season Tucson is 5-1 against San Diego, having clinched the I-8 Border Trophy for a second straight year on December 5. The Roadrunners have also won the last four meetings at Tucson Arena.

April 13, 2018 - Tucson wins 3-2 @ Tucson Arena

April 14, 2018 - Tucson wins 6-3 @ Tucson Arena

October 6, 2018 - Tucson wins 6-4 @ Tucson Arena

October 12, 2018 - Tucson wins 3-2 @ Pechanga Arena

October 27, 2018 - Tucson wins 4-3 @ Pechanga Arena

November 7, 2018 - Tucson wins 6-3 @ Tucson Arena

December 5, 2018 - Tucson wins 5-2 @ Pechanga Arena

February 20, 2019 - San Diego 5-2 @ Pechanga Arena

The opposing San Diego Gulls come to the Old Pueblo facing the same exact situation they were in one year ago today. The I-8 rival needed just one point to clinch their playoff spot and were swept by the Roadrunners in a three-game series over the final four nights, missing the postseason play. The Gulls current magic number is 2.

Key Players For Getting It Done...

Tucson will enter the weekend with added reinforcements, receiving forward Conor Garland on loan from the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday. Garland, a third-year Roadrunner, recorded 13 goals in a 47-game stint with the NHL parent club this season, on top of 19 points in 18 games with Tucson to start the season and an additional assist last night in his return.

Forward Michael Bunting leads all Roadrunners skaters with one goal and nine assists for a total of ten points in six games against San Diego this season.

How To Attend...

Two ticket packages are available now for fans seeking to attend Friday night's game, one available to the general public and one for college students:

The package, which is just $29.50, also contains a $5 giveback to the University of Arizona Men's Club Hockey team. Packages can be purchased by calling the Roadrunners at 866-774-6253 or.

The Gentle Ben's College Night package is only $25 for students and can be purchased now by calling the Roadrunners at 866-774-6253.

Free Stuff?

Fans coming out to cheer on the Roadrunners on Friday at 7 p.m. will receive a Go Green Grocery Bag Giveaway.

The season finale on Saturday at 7 p.m. is Fan Appreciation Night. All fans in attendance will be eligible to receive giveaways and prizes from valued partners of the Roadrunners such as The HUB, Playground, In-N-Out, Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, Ramada, Chic-Fil-A and more. One Roadrunners fan will also take home a brand new smart TV!

Saturday is also a historical date in the franchise history, marking the 100th game at Tucson Arena.

Upcoming Media Appearances

Leading up to the weekend, don't forget to catch the Roadrunners on local Tucson television with the following appearances:

Roadrunners Playoff Strips

The best way to never miss a moment of the Roadrunners 2019 Calder Cup Playoff run is to lock in your same great seat for all home games at Tucson Arena with a playoff strip! Starting at just $17 per game in the first round, take advantage of this offer by paying per game as they are played by contacting the Roadrunners front office today at 866-774-6253.

Roadrunners Season Ticket Memberships

The best way to never miss a moment of Roadrunners action, lock in your same great seat for all 34 Roadrunners home games today. Starting at just $11.50 per game, enjoy exclusive benefits that only Season Ticket Members have access to including your own personal Ticketmaster Account Manager, first right to 2020 Calder Cup Playoff tickets, a special membership gift and a replica Roadrunners Kachina sweater (one per account) for the 2019-20 season! Call the Roadrunners today at 866-774-6253 to speak with your representative.

On-The-Ice

The 33-25-5-3 Tucson Roadrunners enter the final weekend of the regular season at Tucson Arena against their I-8 Border Rival, the San Diego Gulls. Forward Nick Merkley scored a pair of goals Wednesday night in Bakersfield, bringing his total to six over the last six games for the team.

