Barracuda Secure Home-Ice with 4-3 Win at San Diego

April 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





San Diego, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (38-21-3-4) wrapped up its 10-game season series with the San Diego Gulls (35-24-4-3) (Anaheim Ducks) on Wednesday night at the Pechanga Arena and picked up their third-straight win by a final count of 4-3.

With the victory, the Barracuda guaranteed themselves home-ice for the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs.

In the first, Jack Kopacka threaded a pass to Justin Kloos (18) and as Kloos moved in alone on Josef Korenar he chipped a shot under the bar at 9:46 to open up the scoring. The Barracuda would go on three power-plays after SD's goal, including twice having a five-on-three advantage, but failed to even the score as the Gulls took their 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

In the second, the Maxim Letunov won a draw to Thomas Gregoire and Francis Perron (18) was able to tip a point shot through Kevin Boyle's five-hole to tie the game at 1-1 at 11:33. Then, Jon Martin (11) would give San Jose its first lead as Letunov centered a below the goal-line pass to Martin in the low-slot, off the draw, and Martin slid a shot under Boyle at 14:27. With just 10 seconds left in the second, Evan Weinger (10) swiped in a low shot through traffic and past Boyle right off a John McCarthy face-off win.

In the third, Letunov (12) collected his third point of the night and gave the Barracuda a 4-1 lead at 9:58 as Martin poked a Perron pass up ice to give Letunov a breakaway and the rookie forward would beat Boyle with a backhand-to-forehand move. The Gulls would make it interesting with a Ben Street (7) power-play goal at 13:45 and a Corey Tropp (20) goal at 19:53, but the Barracuda would hold on for the 4-3 win.

Korenar (23-8-2) made 29 saves on 32 San Diego shots to earn his third consecutive win, while Boyle (24-13-1) suffered the loss after giving four goals on 33 shots.

San Jose wraps up the regular season this upcoming Friday and Saturday in Colorado when they take on the Colorado Eagles for of pair of games. All Barracuda action can be heard live on 1220 KDOW, the Sharks + SAP Center App and watched on watchtheahl.com.

