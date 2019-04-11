Barracuda Trainer Will Leonard and Sara Leonard Celebrate Birth of Baby Girl Twins

April 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





San Jose - San Jose Barracuda Head Athletic Trainer Will Leonard and his wife, Sara, announced on Friday the birth of their second and third child, Kelsey Rae and Olivia Skye. Born on April 5 shortly after 3:30 p.m., Sara, Kelsey and Olivia, along with big sister Taylor, are doing well.

Kelsey, a puck-moving defenseman with elite playmaking ability, weighed in at 5lbs. 6 oz and 17 ¾ inches long. While, Olivia, a dominant power-forward with world-class offensive instincts, weighed in at 5lbs. and 18 inches long. Both are eligible for the National Hockey League draft in 2037.

