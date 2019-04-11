Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Jonne Tammela, Matthew Spencer to Orlando Solar Bears

April 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jonne Tammela and defenseman Matthew Spencer from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Tammela, 21, has appeared in 20 games with the Crunch this season, posting one goal and three assists. He has also skated in 23 games with the Solar Bears this season, recording 26 points (13g, 13a), including his first professional hat trick against the Jacksonville Icemen on Dec. 27. Tammela appeared in 28 contests with the Crunch last season earning six points (3g, 3a) after returning from injury.

The 5-foot-11, 192-pound forward previously appeared in two OHL games with the Peterborough Petes registering a goal in the 2016-17 season before the season-ending injury. He also skated with KalPa of the SM-liiga league in Finland, notching 17 points (9g, 8a) in 69 games from 2014 to 2016.

Tammela was selected by the Lightning in the fourth round, 118th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

Spencer, 22, has played 11 games with the Crunch this season tallying one assist. He has also skated in 36 games with the Solar Bears this season earning two goals and 13 assists along with a plus-15 rating. Last season, the 6-foot-2, 193-pound blueliner appeared in 39 games with the Crunch recording five points (1g, 4a). He also played in 14 games with the Adirondack Thunder earning two goals and an assist.

Prior to his pro career, the Guelph, Ontario native appeared in 251 career OHL games, all with the Peterborough Petes, posting 19 goals and 98 points to go along with 203 penalty minutes. Spencer was selected by the Lightning in the second round, 44th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

