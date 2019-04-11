Wolf Pack's John Gilmour Earns First-Team AHL All-Star Honors
April 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD: The American Hockey League today announced that Hartford Wolf Pack defenseman John Gilmour has been named a 2018-19 AHL First-Team All Star.
Gilmour, a third-year pro out of Providence College, leads AHL defensemen in points, with 54 in 67 games, including 20 goals, a Wolf Pack franchise record for defensemen. The 25-year-old Montreal, Quebec native is tops among Wolf Pack skaters in points and assists (34), and has the third-most goals on the team. He also leads the Hartford squad, and ranks second among AHL defensemen, in game-winning goals with five. That total includes three overtime tallies, which ties a Wolf Pack single-season record.
Gilmour, who was signed as a free agent by the parent New York Rangers August 18, 2016, has also skated in five NHL games with the Rangers this season, after logging 28 games of NHL action last year (2-3-5). In 187 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Gilmour has totaled 32 goals and 73 assists for 105 points.
The Wolf Pack's next action is their last home game of the season, "Fan Appreciation Night", tomorrow night, Friday, April 12 vs. the Hershey Bears. Faceoff is 7:15 PM, and, as at all Friday-night Wolf Pack home games, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 beers and fountain sodas, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. Tickets are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.
Information about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a Wolf Pack representative, call (855) 762-6451.
