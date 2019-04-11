Iowa Wild Recalls CJ Motte and Dante Salituro from Allen
April 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the AHL club has recalled goaltender CJ Motte and forward Dante Salituro from the ECHL's Allen Americans.
Motte, 27 (12/10/91), has appeared in four games for the Wild this season, posting a 1-0-3 record with a 2.66 goals against average and a .894 save percentage. Motte has registered a 7-4-7 record, a 2.25 goals against average, a .921 save percentage and two shutouts in 19 career AHL games split between Iowa, Chicago and Bridgeport.
The 6-foot, 185-pound native of St. Clair, MI has skated in 41 games for the Americans, owning an 18-17-4-2 record with a 3.27 goals against average and a .910 save percentage.
Salituro, 22 (11/15/96), led the Americans in assists (39), points (61) and points per game (0.92), finished second in goals (22) and power-play assists (nine) and third in power-play goals (five) in the 2018-19 season. He has 111 points (46g, 65a) in 126 games in the ECHL.
The 5-foot-9, 175-pound native of Willowdale, Ontario has played in 14 games for Iowa, all during the 2017-18 season, recording three points (2g, 1a). He also played five games with the Cleveland Monsters in 2016-17, notching one goal.
Iowa closes out the season with two games at Wells Fargo Arena, starting with a contest against the Chicago Wolves Friday evening. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.
The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.
