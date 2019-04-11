Toronto Marlies Named to 2018-19 AHL All-Star Teams
April 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The American Hockey League announced today that Toronto Marlies forward Jeremy Bracco (right wing) was named to the First Team of the 2018-19 AHL All-Star Team and forward Chris Mueller (centre) was named to the Second Team.
Jeremy Bracco, 22, leads the AHL in points (21-57-78) through 73 games with the Marlies, collecting 38 points (7 goals, 31 assists) on the power play. Bracco is now Toronto's franchise record holder for points (78), assists (57) and power play assists (31) in a single season. He has 23 multi-point games this season, including two four-point games. Bracco was drafted 61st overall in the second round by the Maple Leafs in 2015.
Chris Mueller, 33, is tied for the AHL lead in goals (33), setting a career-high and a franchise record for goals in a single season. He is sixth in the league in points (33-32-65). Mueller recorded a goal in eight consecutive games, the longest streak in the AHL in three seasons. He registered his 500th point (208 goals, 292 assists) on January 5th and played his 700th AHL game on March 16.
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The current Toronto Maple Leafs roster features 15 players who were developed with the Marlies (Connor Brown, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Calle Rosen and Garret Sparks).
