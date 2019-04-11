Senators Announce Fan Appreciation Details
April 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
As part of the Sens' final regular season game of the year on Sunday, the Senators will say thanks to its loyal fans with its Fan Appreciation.
Season ticket holders will drop the puck before the game while the afternoon will be filled with team and partner prizing throughout. Non-dressed players will be available for autographs during the intermissions while fans will receive a thank you card on exit.
There will also be a CAA Check-in To Win grand prize while the team will also do Sticks Out of Our Hands post-game as lucky fans in attendance will go home with a game-used stick from a Senators player.
Furthermore, all Senators hats and toques will be 30% off in-game only.
Tickets are still available or at the Sens' Box Office.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2019
- Bears Recall Goaltender Adam Morrison from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Cameron Gaunce to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Senators Announce Fan Appreciation Details - Belleville Senators
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Adam Clendening to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Capitals Recall Ilya Samsonov from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Reign Strikes for Biggest Win of the Season - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Secure Home-Ice with 4-3 Win at San Diego - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Edged in Bakersfield as Pacific's Playoff Race Thickens - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Drop Regular Season Home Finale - San Diego Gulls
- Currie Notches a Hat Trick as Condors Win 40th Game, 4-3 - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat Drop Midweek Tilt to Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Iowa Snaps Slide with 7-3 Victory against Grand Rapids - Iowa Wild
- Bridgeport Sound Tigers Defeat Rocket 2-1 - Laval Rocket
- LaLeggia Leads Rampage to Comeback Win over Stars - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.