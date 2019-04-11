Senators Announce Fan Appreciation Details

April 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





As part of the Sens' final regular season game of the year on Sunday, the Senators will say thanks to its loyal fans with its Fan Appreciation.

Season ticket holders will drop the puck before the game while the afternoon will be filled with team and partner prizing throughout. Non-dressed players will be available for autographs during the intermissions while fans will receive a thank you card on exit.

There will also be a CAA Check-in To Win grand prize while the team will also do Sticks Out of Our Hands post-game as lucky fans in attendance will go home with a game-used stick from a Senators player.

Furthermore, all Senators hats and toques will be 30% off in-game only.

Tickets are still available or at the Sens' Box Office.

