Currie Notches a Hat Trick as Condors Win 40th Game, 4-3

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (40-21-3-1; 83pts) returned home and hit the 40-win plateau with a 4-3 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners (33-25-5-3; 74pts) on Wednesday. RW Josh Currie had a hat trick and pulled into a tie for the team goal-scoring lead with 27 goals.

Bakersfield can clinch a division title while they are idle on Friday if Colorado beats San Jose in regulation.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW David Gust (17th) redirected a shot on the power play; Assists: Russell, Jones; Time of goal: 12:07; BAK leads, 1-0

ROADRUNNERS GOAL: RW Nick Merkley (9th) deflected a pass; Assists: Pederson, Dineen; Time of goal: 19:53; Game tied, 1-1

SHOTS: BAK - 8, TUC - 11 SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (25th) spun a shot from the slot; Assists: Lowe, Marody; Time of goal: 1:11; BAK leads, 2-1

CONDORS GOAL: Currie (26th) from the right-wing circle; Assists: Marody, Benson; Time of goal: 9:50; BAK leads, 3-1

CONDORS GOAL: Currie (27th) off a face-off; Assists: Benson, Marody; Time of goal: 15:00; BAK leads, 4-1

ROADRUNNERS GOAL: C Michael Chaput (15th) unassisted from the right-wing circle; Time of goal: 16:52; BAK leads, 4-2

SHOTS: BAK- 13 , TUC - 7 THIRD PERIOD

ROADRUNNERS GOAL: D Dakota Mermis (4th) from the high slot through traffic on the power play; Assists: Garland, Chaput; Time of goal: 10:42; BAK leads, 4-3

SHOTS: BAK- 4, TUC - 17 QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Currie (BAK) 2. Gust (BAK) 3. Stanton (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/3 ; TUC - 1/5

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 25 ; TUC - 35

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (26-7-5; 35/32); TUC - Hill (15-14-4; 25/21)

RW Josh Currie registered his second hat trick of the season and his sixth in the past three seasons

LW Tyler Benson pulled back into the AHL rookie scoring lead with two assists

It was C Cooper Marody's 6th three-point game of the season

The Condors went 5-2-1 against Tucson this season and won five straight in the season series

If Colorado beats San Jose on Friday, the Condors would clinch the Pacific Division regular season title

If San Diego AND Colorado both win Friday, the Condors will be the #1 seed against Colorado in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs

Bakersfield hosts Ontario Saturday and ends the season in Stockton on Sunday

Scratches: Labrie, Hebig, Stukel, Christoffer, Manning, Yamamoto, Montoya, Skinner

