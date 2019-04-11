Capitals Recall Ilya Samsonov from Hershey

April 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Ilya Samsonov from the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Samsonov, 22, has appeared in 36 games with Hershey this season, recording a 19-14-2 record with a 2.74 goals against average, a .896 save percentage, and three shutouts.

Since the calendar turned to 2019, Samsonov has been one of the AHL's top goaltenders, collecting a a 14-4-0-1 record, a 1.93 goals against average, a .923 save percentage, and three shutouts. His strong play has helped Hershey move from last place in the Atlantic Division to a playoff position. From Jan. 12-Feb. 23, Hershey posted a franchise record 17-game point streak, and Samsonov went 9-0-0-1 in that span.

Samsonov was Washington's 1st round selection, 22nd overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft.

The Bears return to action on Friday in Hartford for a 7:15 puck drop at the XL Center. The game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.