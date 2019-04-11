Thunderbirds Close 2018-19 Season with Three-Game Weekend

April 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (31-28-8-5) wrap up their 2018-19 season this weekend as they welcome the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (42-23-6-3) on Friday night and the Providence Bruins (37-25-8-3) on Saturday night inside the MassMutual Center during Fan Appreciation Weekend.

On Friday, fans will have the chance to win a jersey off a Thunderbirds player's back at the conclusion of the evening, and there will be giveaways throughout the game night as well. On ice, the T-Birds will look to get payback on the Sound Tigers, who came away with a shutout 4-0 win in the clubs' last meeting on Mar. 17. The T-Birds are 9-5-1-0 all-time against the Sound Tigers inside the MassMutual Center.

Jayce Hawryluk has paced the T-Birds against Bridgeport this season, potting three goals and seven points in just five games against the division rivals. Josh Ho-Sang leads all current Sound Tigers with eight points in seven games against Springfield in the season series.

On Saturday, the action begins outside at 4:00 p.m. with the season-ending Block Party presented by Community Bank, taking place at Court Square and running until 6:00 p.m. that evening. The party will feature live music from The Kings.

As the action moves inside, the T-Birds welcome a New England legend when Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez joins the festivities inside the MassMutual Center during both pregame and the first intermissions.

When the puck drops, the Thunderbirds will conclude their home-ice schedule in 2018-19 against a Bruins team they have defeated in seven of 12 prior meetings this season, including a 3-1 triumph in the last matchup on Mar. 10 inside the Dunkin' Donuts Center. All-time, Springfield holds a 9-7-1-2 record over the Bruins inside the MassMutual Center.

After Saturday's home finale, the Thunderbirds round out their season slate with one more trip to Providence on Sunday to take on the Bruins at 3:05 p.m.

Springfield Thunderbirds 2019-2020 ticket memberships are on sale now and include the best benefits of being a Thunderbirds ticket holder. To learn more about memberships and single game tickets, visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or call (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.