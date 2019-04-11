Monsters Stumble, Fall to Checkers 4-3 in Overtime
April 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Charlotte Checkers in overtime on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse by a final score of 4-3. With the loss, the Monsters moved to 36-28-8-2 overall this season and with 82 points currently occupy fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings and the division's final playoff spot with two games remaining in the regular season.
Sonny Milano opened the scoring for the Cleveland Monsters on a power-play opportunity at the 4:21 mark of the first period with assists from Mark Letestu and Adam Clendening. Dan DeSalvo doubled the lead in favor of the home team 5:58 into the frame with Letestu and Milano each picking up a helper. The Checkers answered back with two goals of their own to tie the game 2-2 starting with Patrick Brown at 9:48 followed by Tomas Jurco at 12:04.
Calvin Thurkauf scored the only goal of the middle stanza and gave the Monsters the 3-2 lead at 2:28 with help from Nikita Korostelev and Tommy Cross.
Julien Gauthier tied the score up 3-3 for Charlotte at the 8:08 mark of the final frame to push the game into overtime. Aleksi Saarela scored the game-winning goal for the Checkers 2:25 into the extra time to make the final score 4-3.
Brad Thiessen had 36 stops in the overtime loss to go to 11-7-2 this season while Alex Nedelijkovic had 25 saves to improve to 34-9-5.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday rematch vs. the Checkers with full coverage, live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, underway at 7:00 p.m. on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters battle the Charlotte Checkers
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2019
- Monsters Stumble, Fall to Checkers 4-3 in Overtime - Cleveland Monsters
- Saarela Seals Charlotte's 50th Win with OT Winner - Charlotte Checkers
- Roadrunners Look to Clinch Playoff Berth this Weekend at Tucson Arena - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hogs Cap Regular Season with Fan Appreciation Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Rampage Announce Roster Moves - San Antonio Rampage
- Iowa Wild Recalls CJ Motte and Dante Salituro from Allen - Iowa Wild
- Toronto Marlies Named to 2018-19 AHL All-Star Teams - Toronto Marlies
- Barracuda Trainer Will Leonard and Sara Leonard Celebrate Birth of Baby Girl Twins - San Jose Barracuda
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 27 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Jonne Tammela, Matthew Spencer to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Sign Alec McCrea to One-Year Contract, Assign Nagle to Walleye - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Carter Verhaeghe Named 2018-19 AHL First Team All-Star - Syracuse Crunch
- Carr Named to 2018-19 AHL First All-Star Team - Chicago Wolves
- Benson and Starrett Named to 2018-19 AHL Second All-Star Team - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack's John Gilmour Earns First-Team AHL All-Star Honors - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Defenseman Zach Redmond Named to 2018-19 AHL First All-Star Team - Rochester Americans
- Ethan Prow Named 2018-19 AHL Second Team All-Star - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ness Named 2018-19 AHL Second Team All-Star - Hershey Bears
- Nedeljkovic, Poturalski Named to AHL All-Star Teams - Charlotte Checkers
- 2018-19 American Hockey League First and Second All-Star Teams Named - AHL
- Thunderbirds Close 2018-19 Season with Three-Game Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Jets Reassign Eric Comrie to the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Moose Release Declan Chisholm - Manitoba Moose
- Bears Recall Goaltender Adam Morrison from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Cameron Gaunce to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Senators Announce Fan Appreciation Details - Belleville Senators
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Adam Clendening to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Capitals Recall Ilya Samsonov from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Reign Strikes for Biggest Win of the Season - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Secure Home-Ice with 4-3 Win at San Diego - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Edged in Bakersfield as Pacific's Playoff Race Thickens - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Drop Regular Season Home Finale - San Diego Gulls
- Currie Notches a Hat Trick as Condors Win 40th Game, 4-3 - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat Drop Midweek Tilt to Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Iowa Snaps Slide with 7-3 Victory against Grand Rapids - Iowa Wild
- Bridgeport Sound Tigers Defeat Rocket 2-1 - Laval Rocket
- LaLeggia Leads Rampage to Comeback Win over Stars - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Stumble, Fall to Checkers 4-3 in Overtime
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Adam Clendening to Monsters
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Keoni Texeira to Pro Tryout Contract
- Cleveland Monsters and Columbus Blue Jackets Make Local 12-Year-Old Boy's Wish Come True
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Adam Clendening from Monsters