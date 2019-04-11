Monsters Stumble, Fall to Checkers 4-3 in Overtime

April 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Charlotte Checkers in overtime on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse by a final score of 4-3. With the loss, the Monsters moved to 36-28-8-2 overall this season and with 82 points currently occupy fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings and the division's final playoff spot with two games remaining in the regular season.

Sonny Milano opened the scoring for the Cleveland Monsters on a power-play opportunity at the 4:21 mark of the first period with assists from Mark Letestu and Adam Clendening. Dan DeSalvo doubled the lead in favor of the home team 5:58 into the frame with Letestu and Milano each picking up a helper. The Checkers answered back with two goals of their own to tie the game 2-2 starting with Patrick Brown at 9:48 followed by Tomas Jurco at 12:04.

Calvin Thurkauf scored the only goal of the middle stanza and gave the Monsters the 3-2 lead at 2:28 with help from Nikita Korostelev and Tommy Cross.

Julien Gauthier tied the score up 3-3 for Charlotte at the 8:08 mark of the final frame to push the game into overtime. Aleksi Saarela scored the game-winning goal for the Checkers 2:25 into the extra time to make the final score 4-3.

Brad Thiessen had 36 stops in the overtime loss to go to 11-7-2 this season while Alex Nedelijkovic had 25 saves to improve to 34-9-5.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday rematch vs. the Checkers with full coverage, live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, underway at 7:00 p.m. on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.