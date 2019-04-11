Benson and Starrett Named to 2018-19 AHL Second All-Star Team

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The American Hockey League has announced the 2018-19 AHL All-Star Teams as voted on by coaches, players, and media in the league's 31 cities. One day after being named to the AHL All-Rookie Team, both LW Tyler Benson and G Shane Starrett have been selected to the AHL Second All-Star Team.

First Team

G - Alex Nedeljkovic, CHA

D - John Gilmour, HFD

D - Zach Redmond, ROC

LW - Daniel Carr, CHI

C - Carter Verhaeghe, SYR

RW - Jeremy Bracco, TOR

Second Team

G - Shane Starrett, BAK

D - Aaron Ness, HER

D - Ethan Prow, WBS

LW - Tyler Benson, BAK

C - Chris Mueller, TOR

RW - Andrew Poturalski, CHA

Shane Starrett, Goaltender (Bakersfield Condors):

Named to the AHL All-Rookie Team yesterday, Shane Starrett has emerged as one of the top goaltenders in the league while helping Bakersfield reach the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time in club history. Starrett has made 41 appearances in net for the Condors and has a record of 26-7-5 - including a personal 14-game winning streak from Jan. 12 to Feb. 25 - while ranking third in the AHL with a 2.31 goals-against average and fifth with a .919 save percentage. A 24-year-old native of Bellingham, Mass., Starrett signed as a free agent with the Edmonton Oilers on Apr. 10, 2017.

Tyler Benson, Left Wing (Bakersfield Condors):

Adding Second Team All-Star honors to his 2018-19 AHL All-Rookie Team selection, Tyler Benson has tallied a team-leading 65 points along with a plus-22 rating while skating in all 66 games for Bakersfield so far this season. Benson ranks third in the entire AHL with 51 assists - the most by an AHL rookie since 2008 - and has helped pace a Condors offense that is averaging a league-best 3.53 goals per game. The 21-year-old native of Edmonton, Alta., was selected by his hometown Oilers in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Each All-Star Team member will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2018-19 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams.

Recent First and Second Team AHL All-Star selections include Cory Schneider (2009), Johnny Boychuk (2009), Ben Lovejoy (2009), P.K. Subban (2010), Jonathan Bernier (2010), Kyle Palmieri (2012), Ben Bishop (2012), Tyler Johnson (2013), Jonathan Marchessault(2013), Justin Schultz (2013), Sami Vatanen (2013), Gustav Nyquist (2013), Brett Connolly(2013), Jake Allen (2014), Mike Hoffman (2014), Petr Mrazek (2014), Colton Sceviour(2014), Matt Murray (2015, 2016), Jacob Markstrom (2015), Shane Prince (2015), Jordan Weal (2015), Colin Miller (2015), Brandon Montour (2016), Frank Vatrano (2016), Mikko Rantanen (2016), Travis Boyd (2017), Kenny Agostino (2017), Austin Czarnik (2018) and Andreas Johnsson (2018).

