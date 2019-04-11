Moose Release Declan Chisholm
April 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has released defenceman Declan Chisholm from his amateur tryout.
Chisholm, 19, posted 48 points (5G, 43A) in 67 games with the OHL's Peterborough Petes this season. The Bowmanville, Ont. product added four points (2G, 2A) in five playoff games. Chisholm has recorded 73 points (9G, 64A) in 155 career OHL games.
Chisholm was a fifth round selection, 150th overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
The Moose conclude the regular season with a three-game road swing beginning in Grand Rapids on Friday night. Tune in to the game on moosehockey.com/listenlive, the Moose App or streaming live on AHLTV starting at 5:45 p.m. CT.
Declan Chisholm
Defence
Born Jan. 12, 2000 -- Bowmanville, Ont.
Height 6.01 -- Weight 188 -- Shoots L
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2019
- Jets Reassign Eric Comrie to the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Moose Release Declan Chisholm - Manitoba Moose
- Bears Recall Goaltender Adam Morrison from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Cameron Gaunce to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Senators Announce Fan Appreciation Details - Belleville Senators
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Adam Clendening to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Capitals Recall Ilya Samsonov from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Reign Strikes for Biggest Win of the Season - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Secure Home-Ice with 4-3 Win at San Diego - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Edged in Bakersfield as Pacific's Playoff Race Thickens - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Drop Regular Season Home Finale - San Diego Gulls
- Currie Notches a Hat Trick as Condors Win 40th Game, 4-3 - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat Drop Midweek Tilt to Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Iowa Snaps Slide with 7-3 Victory against Grand Rapids - Iowa Wild
- Bridgeport Sound Tigers Defeat Rocket 2-1 - Laval Rocket
- LaLeggia Leads Rampage to Comeback Win over Stars - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.