Moose Release Declan Chisholm

April 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has released defenceman Declan Chisholm from his amateur tryout.

Chisholm, 19, posted 48 points (5G, 43A) in 67 games with the OHL's Peterborough Petes this season. The Bowmanville, Ont. product added four points (2G, 2A) in five playoff games. Chisholm has recorded 73 points (9G, 64A) in 155 career OHL games.

Chisholm was a fifth round selection, 150th overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

The Moose conclude the regular season with a three-game road swing beginning in Grand Rapids on Friday night. Tune in to the game on moosehockey.com/listenlive, the Moose App or streaming live on AHLTV starting at 5:45 p.m. CT.

Declan Chisholm

Defence

Born Jan. 12, 2000 -- Bowmanville, Ont.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 188 -- Shoots L

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.