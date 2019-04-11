Amerks Defenseman Zach Redmond Named to 2018-19 AHL First All-Star Team

April 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The American Hockey League announced today that Rochester Americans defenseman Zach Redmond has been named to the 2018-19 AHL First All-Star Team.

The 30-year-old Redmond earns year-end honors for the second straight season after being named to the AHL Second All-Star Team in 2017-18, becoming the first Amerks defenseman to be selected in back-to-back years since Terry Hollinger in 1995-96 and 1996-97.

Redmond surpassed his 47-point output from last season in 10 fewer games during the 2018-19 campaign, recording career-highs in goals (21) and points (50) while adding 29 assists and a plus-14 on-ice rating in 56 games for Rochester.

The eighth-year pro currently leads all AHL defensemen in goals (21) and power-play goals (10) and ranks third in points heading into the final weekend of the regular season. He's also tied for the league lead with nine game-winning goals while his 196 shots are the most by an AHL blueliner this season.

Earlier this season, Redmond broke the 46-year-old franchise record for goals by a defenseman in a single season, surpassing Amerks Hall of Famer Rick Pagnutti, who set the original mark with 18 goals during the 1972-73 campaign. Since then, Redmond continued his record-setting season by becoming the first defenseman in team history - and first of six different Amerks skaters this season - to reach the 20-goal mark. Redmond, who is currently averaging just under a point-per-game and had an AHL-best nine-game point streak to end the month of October, reached the 50-point mark for the first time in his pro career with an assist Saturday in Syracuse.

Originally a seventh-round selection (184th overall) of the Atlanta Thrashers in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Redmond has amassed 197 points (65+132) in 312 career AHL games with Rochester, St. John's, San Antonio and Chicago. He's also totaled 38 points (9+29) in 133 NHL appearances, including three last season with the Buffalo Sabres.

Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Season tickets for the 2019-20 season can be purchased online by visiting www.amerks.com/earlybird while current Season Ticket Members can renew their seats at www.amerks.com/renew. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.