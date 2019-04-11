Gulls Drop Regular Season Home Finale

The Gulls completed their 2018-19 home schedule with a 4-3 loss to the San Jose Barracuda at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Justin Kloos scored for the third straight game at 9:46 of the first period to mark his first career goal streak (3-0=3). Jack Kopacka earned his 14th point with the primary assist while Simon Benoit also added his 14th assist on the goal.

Ben Street scored his seventh goal (PPG) to extend his point streak to three games (2-3=5). Street has also collected seven points his last six games (4-3=7). Max Jones earned his 15th assist on the goal.

Corey Tropp scored his 20th goal to become the first Gull to tally 20 goals in two seasons (21 in 2016-17). Tropp also earned an assist to mark the fourth multi-point effort of his season. Adam Cracknell recorded the primary assist on Tropp's goal with 7.4 seconds left in regulation.

Chase De Leo also recorded an assist on the Tropp goal to extend his point streak to a career-high nine games (3-10=13) to surpass his previous high of eight set earlier this season from Feb. 1-16 (7-4=11). De Leo has recorded 11-17=28 points with a +21 rating his last 25 games.

Tonight's attendance was 8,036. San Diego completed the 2018-19 season with 306,722 total fans in attendance (9,021 average), the second straight season averaging more than 9,000 fans per game and third straight with more than 300,000 fans throughout the club's 34 regular season home games. The Gulls currently lead the AHL in attendance this season after leading the league in 2017-18 (9,305 average).

The Gulls will conclude their 2018-19 schedule with a back-to-back matchup at the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, Apr. 12 (7:05 p.m. PT) and Saturday, Apr. 13 (7:05 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Jake Dotchin

On the game

We played pretty well in the first, played how we needed to play. In the second we got a bit too cute, a bit too fancy, tried to do things we haven't done in a couple months here. It came back to bite us. There's no time for sulking or being pissed off. You have to pick your head up and go get two points in Tucson.

On the loss

We knew that we needed (a win) going into this game and it would've solidified our spot. Like I said, tomorrow is a new day and Friday is a new game. We'll be ready to go Friday.

On San Jose

It's frustrating to let that one slip from us. At the same time, it's a good comparison. We can see how we play against them. If that it is a potential first round matchup, we know how we can play well. If we keep it together, stay within our game and not try to do too much, we're going to be successful

Corey Tropp

On the game

We had a decent rhythm there in the first, we got into some penalty trouble. Certain guys are playing hard minutes and the flow of the bench gets disrupted, but that's not an excuse. We just didn't have it tonight and for whatever reason the ice tilted in their favor there in the second period. We were a little too late to push back.

On facing Tucson this weekend

We just have to come out and play the way the San Diego Gulls can play. That stretch over the course of the season should give us all the confidence to go into a tough building and find a way to win. I think it's a great opportunity. This is what you play for. Obviously we would've liked to clinch here tonight. Things like this in pro sports happen. We have to wash it, learn from it and look at the great opportunity in front of us.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the game

I thought the first period was fairly even. I thought we had some good looks, probably should have had a couple more goals. In the second period we couldn't get our feet underneath us. We looked sleepy to me. During one of the timeouts, I got everyone to the bench and warned them if we didn't get our crap together, it was going to start to go south and it certainly did. It's very rare in the game where a team gets three goals off of faceoffs. That's one department we need to be much better in.

On the team's veteran leadership

We really want to lean on that experience. Obviously, those guys have been through a lot of different circumstances and situations and we certainly want them to lead the way in these last couple games.

