Carr Named to 2018-19 AHL First All-Star Team

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The American Hockey League announced Thursday that Chicago Wolves left wing Daniel Carr has earned a place on the 2018-19 AHL First All-Star Team.

Carr ranks among the AHL leaders in goals (30), points (71) and plus-minus rating (+35) despite being out of the lineup since March 5 due to injury. Though he has played just 52 games, the 27-year-old Sherwood Park, Alberta, native stands third in the league in points and plus-minus rating and shares sixth in goals. He paces all skaters with 1.37 points per game.

Carr owns a spot on the AHL First All-Star Team alongside Syracuse center Carter Verhaeghe, Toronto right wing Jeremy Bracco, Hartford defenseman John Gilmour, Rochester defenseman Zach Redmond and Charlotte goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic. Carr is the only player from the Central Division to appear on either the First or Second team as voted by the AHL's coaches, players and media.

"I think it's very deserving," said Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson. "In addition to his skill as a player, he's an extremely hard worker. He came to the rink every day doing everything he could to get better. He competes -- that's his best attribute. He played for us in all situations. He was very consistent from the beginning of the season to his last game. That's what you want. His consistency was a result of his work ethic."

Carr received AHL Player of the Month honors in February for amassing 8 goals and 9 assists in 11 games. He shares the AHL's longest point streak of the season (12 games from Feb. 1 to March 1) and he's one of two players to score four goals in one game (Nov. 7 at Milwaukee).

Carr becomes the eighth Wolves player to earn First All-Star Team acclaim since the organization joined the AHL in 2001. He joins left wing Kenny Agostino (2016-17), center Wade Megan (2016-17), goaltender Jake Allen (2013-14), center Jason Krog (2007-08), left wing Brett Sterling (2006-07), right wing Darren Haydar (2006-07) and defenseman Travis Roche (2004-05).

The Central Division champion Wolves have three regular-season games remaining, which includes home games at 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday against the Manitoba Moose at Allstate Arena. The Calder Cup Playoff schedules will be announced immediately thereafter as the Wolves hold home-ice advantage for the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals.

