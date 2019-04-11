Heat Drop Midweek Tilt to Ontario

April 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - Mason Morelli netted his first goal as a pro as the Stockton Heat dropped a 7-2 decision to the Ontario Reign Wednesday Night at Stockton Arena. The game went into the third period with a tight 3-2 score, but four unanswered in the final 20 minutes by the visiting team produced the lopsided final tally. The Heat got the game's first goal, Curtis Lazar scoring on the power play for his 20th marker of the season, but Ontario answered with three straight to take a 3-1 lead late in the second period. Morelli's score brought Stockton back to within striking distance, but a 4-0 third period in favor of the Reign produced the 7-2 final. The game snapped a streak of six games of Stockton limiting its opponents to three or fewer goals, its longest such run of the season.

GOALIES

W: Cal Petersen (29 shots, 27 saves)

L: Tyler Parsons (30 shots, 23 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Zack Mitchell (2g,1a), Second - Austin Strand (2g), Third - Aidan Dudas (2a)

Final Shots: STK - 29, ONT - 30

Power Plays: STK - 1-5, ONT - 1-6

- The game was Brett Pollock's 100th in the AHL.

- Curtis Lazar hit the 20-goal mark with his score in the first period.

- Mason Morelli's goal in the second was his first professional goal.

- The Heat saw a season-best streak of six games of holding opponents to three of fewer goals snapped in the contest.

- Stockton is now 5-3-1-0 on the year against Ontario and finishes the season 3-1-1-0 against the Reign at Stockton Arena.

UP NEXT

The Heat head to Ontario for a Friday night tilt before returning to Stockton on Sunday for the final game of the season, Fan Appreciation Night, at 5 p.m. against the Bakersfield Condors.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.